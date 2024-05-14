Supercell is giving out free Squad Busters Shelly Skin in Brawl Stars to celebrate 30 million pre-registrations of its new title, Squad Busters. The game brings together popular characters from different Supercell titles and allows you to create a squad to bolster your chances against others during matches. A post from the official Brawl Stars X page has also announced some changes and fixes for 8-bit.

This guide explains how to get free Squad Busters Shelly Skin in Brawl Stars.

The Squad Buster Shelly Skin is among the best skins in Brawl Stars. Due to the positive response that Supercell received from the Squad Busters pre-registration, the developer decided to hand out rewards to members of the community. Clashers get a legendary Barbarian King, Clash Royale players get a Baby King Emote, and now, you can get a free Squad Busters Shelly Skin in Brawl Stars.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Visit the official Squad Busters website and scroll through the pre-registration perks of the Brawl Stars area.

Step 2: Click on the Super Squad Shelly Skin in Squad Busters

Click on the "Open Brawl Stars" button to enter your favorite 3v3 battle arena title easily.

Step 3: Claim the reward

Enter the in-game shop and choose the "Shotgun Girl Shelly" to claim the free Squad Busters Shelly Skin in Brawl Stars.

You can also launch the game on your mobile and enter the in-game shop to claim the reward. However, some Redditors on the r/Brawl Stars subreddit have claimed that the free skin does not show in their game. Thus, this guide should help you claim the skin easily.

Brawl Stars also announces some changes for 8-bit

Piano 8-bit will receive some changes in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

8-bit, an amazing Brawler ranked higher in the Brawl Stars tier list, has received some amazing changes. Per a tweet posted under the thread, the official page announced the return of Piano 8-bit in the shop with a few in-game changes. According to the official post, the changes are as follows:

Previous Power League Skins owners will now get discounted offers for the recolored Skins.

These offers will be available for a longer time.

There's still an issue where these Skins don't show up in the Catalog yet, but this will be fixed later on.