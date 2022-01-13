How to get free Winner Pass (WP) in PUBG Mobile Lite (January 2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite provides an intense battlefield experience where players fight it out using different weapons. However, Battle Royale mode is not the game's only feature that induces interest among fans. A significant section of players has an immense craze in acquiring in-game collectibles.

Winner Pass is one such way that allows players to unlock many sought-after items by leveling up. Users have to purchase pursuing the items, though, and they can unlock WP using BC (Battle Coins), which players can buy from PUBG Mobile Lite's in-game feature with real money.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Suitable ways to acquire BC (Battle Coins) and Winner Pass for free

Winner Pass Season 32 (Image via Krafton)

One can consider BC as PUBG Mobile Lite's currency as it has similar exchange rates to real cash. However, many users are not willing to invest financially and cannot afford to spend on BC.

Therefore, they can have a look at the methods given below, which will help them acquire Battle Coins to buy WP Season 32 for 280 BC without spending anything from their pockets:

1) Custom room and giveaways

Plenty of YouTubers often organize custom room matches and giveaways to increase engagement on their channels. The winners of such contests receive a reward of free BC and sometimes the free Winner Pass.

Custom Room matches require skill, and it depends on how close users can get to the prizes. On the other hand, giveaways are purely based on the luck factor most of the time. Hence, such contests are worth a try.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards allows users to claim free money that they can only spend in the Play Store or the applications. Users will have to answer the surveys or questions related to their search and travel history or any other specific topic.

Although the generation of surveys and quizzes is not that frequent, Google Opinion Rewards is a decent way to earn Google Play Balance. After acquiring a sufficient balance, players can purchase BC for Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

3) GPT applications or websites

Poll Pay (Image via Google Play)

Money is not the only way to acquire BC for WP, as a user can purchase Battle Coins using the Play Store gift cards. Many GPT apps and websites allow players to collect free money or various gift cards by performing specific tasks to claim the rewards.

These tasks can be watching videos online, playing games, answering quizzes, taking surveys, and more. The app will grant an appropriate reward upon completion. Players can install GPT apps like Poll Pay, Swagbucks, and Easy rewards.

Price of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass (Image via Krafton)

To get an Elite upgrade for the Winner Pass, players need 280 BC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus costs 800 Battle Coins. Therefore, players should purchase the required amount of BC using the methods given above.

