How to get the Fully Loaded trophy in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has plenty of trophies to unlock on the PlayStation systems.

One of them is known as Fully Loaded. It is a Bronze trophy in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy that requires you to "Invest in all Special Abilities for all Companions."

The companions are, of course, the other Guardians of the Galaxy members traversing with the player-character Star-Lord. To obtain this trophy, you just need to play the story long enough for special abilities to unlock. From there on, you can just purchase the rest.

Unlock special abilities to get the Fully Loaded trophy in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians menu. (Image via Square Enix)

Completing a combat scenario in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will provide experience. Every time one of the characters earns 1000 XP, they will level up and earn an Ability Point.

Open up the Guardians menu and select which character you would like to unlock the ability for. Purchase your preferred ability and it will be added to that specific Guardian.

Each Guardian has a special ability, however, that can only be unlocked through story progression. At certain points in the story, the focus will be on that character and they will receive their special ability.

That's all it takes to unlock the Fully Loaded trophy. Just purchase all of the abilities for each character in the Guardians menu. After that, wait for the storyline to progress far enough to acquire their special ability.

Known Fully Loaded bug

Groot's abilities in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. (Image via Square Enix)

There is a known bug going around regarding this trophy in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Groot is the last member of the team to receive his special ability and players have noted problems.

Despite purchasing every ability prior to Groot receiving the special one, the trophy may not unlock. One way to fix this is to simply leave one ability unbought before Chapter 14 arrives. During this stage, Groot will get his special ability.

Once the special ability has been unlocked, go in and purchase that final ability. You will receive a notification that the Fully Loaded trophy has been successfully completed.

