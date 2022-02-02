How to get Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.4 has brought back a fan-favorite five-star unit, Ganyu. Players can get her on the latest banner, “Adrift in the Harbor.”

Ganyu is one of the best five-star DPS characters released by miHoYo and is famous for her charged attacks. Her talent allows her to damage opponents twice, dealing high AOE Cryo damage from her charged attacks.

Ganyu’s passive talents further increase her damage output and give all active party members a 20% Cryo damage bonus.

Genshin Impact 2.4: How to obtain Ganyu from her banner

Ganyu’s Banner “Adrift in the Harbor” (Image via miHoYo)

Players can pull for Ganyu in the current re-run banner “Adrift in the Harbor.” This is a limited banner that has come back after a whole year. They have to spend Primogems to make wishes on the banner to unlock Ganyu.

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based game, so users have a 0.6% chance to obtain a five-star item on every pull. Thankfully, it has a unique pity system where if players don’t get the featured five-star character in 89 wishes, their 90th wish will be a guaranteed five-star unit.

Gamers can also hit soft pity anywhere between 73-83 wishes, according to paimon.moe global wish tally.

The five-star pull also has a 50% chance of getting a different five-star instead of Ganyu. If players lose their 50% chance, their next five-star pull will be a guaranteed banner-featured character.

In the worst-case scenario, users may have to spend a total of 180 fates or 28,800 Primogems to guarantee Ganyu if they lose their 50% chance on the 5-star pull.

Ganyu’s banner also features the following four-star characters:

Yanfei

Beidou

Xingqiu

She becomes more potent with her constellations. Gamers spending money on Genshin Impact can aim for the C1, C4, and C6 constellations to get the most damage out of her.

Hence, those new or experienced who missed out on Ganyu can try their luck on her banner, which will end on February 15, just a few days before the latest update.

