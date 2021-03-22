Create
How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in March 2021

There are many websites through which players can top up Free Fire diamonds (Image via ff.garena.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 38 min ago
Feature

While Free Fire has a wide range of in-game items, including characters, pets and skins, not all of them are available for free. Players have to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies, to acquire them.

Free Fire diamonds can be bought from many websites, such as Games Kharido and Codashop. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to top up Free Fire diamonds using Games Kharido.

Purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

Games Kharido offers players a 100% bonus on their first purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites in India. It offers players a 100% bonus on their first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido’s official website:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the Games Kharido's website. They can click on the link provided below to do so:

Website: Click here.

Log in

Step 2: They should then tap on the “Free Fire” option and log in using either of the two available methods: Facebook or Player ID.

The top-ups available on Games Kharido

Step 3: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players have to choose the desired number of diamonds they want to purchase as well as their preferred payment method.

Step 4: After successful payment, Free Fire diamonds will be credited to players’ accounts.

Top-ups

Here are the top-up options currently available on Games Kharido:

  • INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50
  • INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100
  • INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310
  • INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520
  • INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060
  • INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180
  • INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

(Note: The bonus diamonds are only available on the first purchase)

Payment methods

Three payment methods are available for players in Games Kharido:

  1. PayTM
  2. UPI
  3. NetBanking

Published 22 Mar 2021, 14:01 IST
Garena Free Fire
