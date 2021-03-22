How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in March 2021

While Free Fire has a wide range of in-game items, including characters, pets and skins, not all of them are available for free. Players have to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies, to acquire them.
Free Fire diamonds can be bought from many websites, such as Games Kharido and Codashop. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to top up Free Fire diamonds using Games Kharido.
Purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido
Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites in India. It offers players a 100% bonus on their first purchase.
Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido’s official website:
Step 1: Players first have to visit the Games Kharido's website. They can click on the link provided below to do so:
Website: Click here.
Step 2: They should then tap on the “Free Fire” option and log in using either of the two available methods: Facebook or Player ID.
Step 3: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players have to choose the desired number of diamonds they want to purchase as well as their preferred payment method.
Step 4: After successful payment, Free Fire diamonds will be credited to players’ accounts.
Top-ups
Here are the top-up options currently available on Games Kharido:
- INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50
- INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100
- INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310
- INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520
- INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060
- INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180
- INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600
(Note: The bonus diamonds are only available on the first purchase)
Payment methods
Three payment methods are available for players in Games Kharido:
- PayTM
- UPI
- NetBanking
