How to get Genshin Impact themed Razer peripherals: All you need to know about the Anniversary collaboration

Back on October 3, 2021, Genshin Impact unveiled a new collaboration with Razer.

This new partnership allows players to get official Genshin Impact-themed items from Razer. Razer is well-known in the PC gaming world, so having access to official peripherals appeals to many PC gamers. It includes a trio of items that some Genshin Impact fans might love to own.

These items are:

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Genshin Impact Edition

Razer Goliathus Medium Genshin Impact Edition

Razer Iskur X Genshin Impact Edition

For those that don't recognize the names, the trio of items include a mouse, mouse mat, and gaming chair, respectively. This merchandise also includes in-game rewards, further incentivizing players to purchase it.

Razer has all of the details on their official site, which players can find by clicking here.

All players need to know about the Anniversary collaboration between Razer and Genshin Impact

There are three items to discuss in this article (all shown in the above Tweet). Right now, Genshin Impact players can't buy it. Instead, they can be notified by filling out the section at the bottom of Razer's collaboration page with Genshin Impact titled "NOTIFY ME."

This section consists of a:

First name

Last name

Country/region

Email address

A check box

Genshin Impact players can fill it out. They will see a message stating, "Thank you for filling up the notify form!" Afterward, they will receive an email to verify everything. Click on the verification email and then on "YES, VERIFY MY EMAIL."

Genshin Impact players should eventually get an email that tells them how to buy the peripherals when they're ready to be sold.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Genshin Impact Edition

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Genshin Impact Edition (Image via Razer)

It's a Genshin Impact-themed gaming mouse. Like the other two items offered by Razer, this gaming mouse references Paimon. One of the main draws for Genshin Impact players is the in-game bonuses, which are:

200 Primogems

80,000 Mora

It's a wireless mouse that offers "lightning-fast Razer HyperSpeed Wireless." Razer boasts about how comfortable it is, and players can see what the mouse looks like in the picture shown above.

It's a sleek mouse with an ergonomic design, so it may appeal to PC gamers who prefer to use wireless mice.

Razer Goliathus Medium Genshin Impact Edition

The Razer Goliathus MediumGenshin Impact Edition (Image via Razer)

Fitting enough, Razer also offers a mouse pad for gamers to use alongside the Genshin Impact-themed mouse. It has Paimon doing her signature pose, along with the Genshin Impact logo on the top right corner. Its in-game rewards are:

30 Primogems

Adventurer's Experience x5

The mouse pad's "non-slip rubber base" will help gamers control their mouse movements efficiently. It's a smooth mat, so gamers who lack one might appreciate it.

Razer Iskur X Genshin Impact Edition

The Razer Iskur X Genshin Impact Edition (Image via Razer)

The final piece of Genshin Impact merchandise if the gaming chair. Its in-game rewards are:

500 Primogems

Hero's Wit x20

Mora x100,000

It utilizes high-density foam cushions, making it ideal for gamers who wish to play games for hours at a time. Its overall design resembles the mouse, and it has a side portrait of Paimon on the back (along with her name on the bottom).

There is an important disclaimer that only applies to this item and not the previous two:

"*Availability of the Razer Iskur X may vary by region."

The price for either of the three items isn't available at the moment.

