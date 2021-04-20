Leaked namecard hints at possible Genshin Impact X Razer collab

Genshin Impact has had a few collaborations before, including its collaboration with KFC, and new leaks are pointing to yet another one coming. Leakers speculate this will correspond with a future Razer collaboration coming into the game. Players can check out the namecard and further evidence here.

Genshin Impact X Razer collaboration possibly leaked through namecard:

So here it is https://t.co/BcJO04i2vg — Honey (@HoneyDodogama) April 18, 2021

The Celebration: Shining Scale namecard in Genshin Impact has been leaked, and it seems to be a hexagon patterned green namecard that doesn't match with any known characters. The "Celebration" title was previously used for the KFC namecard, and this makes the chances of a tie-up much more likely. Leakers have speculated that this namecard will be part of a tie-up with the Razer, a company known for making gaming peripherals.

A Razer collab would seem to be the betting favorite. The KFC namecard was a `Celebration` type as well and Genshin and Razer have worked together a couple times in the past (old images). Android Kishi/controller support would be nice, may just be for buying peripherals though. https://t.co/YddhvS4xtN pic.twitter.com/0iGPBNQyLB — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 18, 2021

As Razer has collaborated with Mihoyo in the past, the chances of players being able to show off their dedication to the company is very high, though the date for this event's release is unknown. It is likely that this event will begin in 1.5, as the KFC event did, though it is difficult to tell whether players in every region will have access to the rewards.

Previously, players in regions other than China were unable to access all of the rewards from the event, and players are still waiting to receive them. Whether this event has a worldwide release or not is something players will just have to wait to see.

Players who are excited about the future of Genshin Impact definitely have a lot to look forward to, and the chances of a Razer collaboration will be exciting to fans of the company. Players may be able to expect special recipes and another customized set of Wings, but it remains to be seen just how deep the event will go.

