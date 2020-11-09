How to get the Gentleman bundle through the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It features various in-game cosmetics like costume bundles, weapon skins, and more, which allow the players to customize the game to a certain extent.

The developers have recently made changes to the Faded Wheel. Now, the players stand a chance to attain the ‘Gentleman by Day’ bundle, along with 'Famas - Wilderness Hunter.'

We provide a step-by-step guide on how to get the Gentleman bundle through the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire.

Also read: Nobru's: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

How to get the Gentleman bundle through the Faded Wheel event?

(Image via: Garena Free Fire/Facebook)

In the Faded Wheel, the players would have to spend Diamonds to spin the wheel and attain the grand prizes – ‘Famas - Wilderness Hunter’ and the ‘Gentleman by Day’ bundle. The event began on 8th November and will end on 14th November.

The grand prize includes a total of 10 items. Before the first spin, users would have to pick out two things that they do not want. After removing them, the players can draw one prize at a time.

Moreover, with each spin, the items that the players have already received will be removed from the list, increasing the chances to obtain the grand prize.

Advertisement

But the cost of the spins increases gradually, and users would have to spend the following for them:

1st Spin - Free

2nd Spin – 19 Diamonds

3rd Spin – 19 Diamonds

4th Spin – 19 Diamonds

5th Spin – 39 Diamonds

6th Spin – 69 Diamonds

7th Spin – 99 Diamonds

8th Spin – 199 Diamonds

9th Spin – 599 Diamonds

Therefore, the players would be able to get both the grand prizes for a cost of 1069 diamonds or less.

Here’s how the players can use the Faded Wheel in the game:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Luck Royale’ option located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click on the 'Luck Royale' option

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Faded Wheel’ tab and remove the two items you do not want.

Step 3: Lastly, click on the ‘Spin’ button.

Press on the Spin button

Advertisement

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?