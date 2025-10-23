How to get Geode of Replication in Genshin Impact

Geode of Replication is a new virtual currency introduced in Genshin Impact, which can be used only in the game's new UGC mode Miliastra Wonderland. You can use Geodes of Replication to wish on the "Standard Ode" (or the Standard Banner) in Miliastra Wonderland. While this banner features a variety of 3-star and 4-star Cosmetic items and sets, no Legendary 5-star items are available on this banner.
There are quite a few ways to obtain Geodes of Replication in Genshin Impact, all of which are discussed in this article.
Genshin Impact: How can you get Geode of Replication in Miliastra Wonderland?
As stated, Geode of Replication is the Standard Ode currency in Miliastra Wonderland – the equivalent of Acquaint Fates in Genshin Impact. Similar to how Acquaint Fates are used to pull on the Standard banner, Geode of Replication can be used to wish on the Standard Ode in Miliastra Wonderland.
How to obtain Geodes of Replication
Currently, Geodes of Replication can be obtained by the following methods in Genshin Impact:
1) Increase your Miliastra Wonderland level
For every game that you finish in Miliastra Wonderland, you will gain EXP, which can be used to increase your Miliastra Wonderland level. You will get 160 Geodes of Replication as a reward with each level increment (there are a total of 20 levels, as of now).
2) Complete Miliastra Wonderland tasks
After you login to Miliastra Wonderland for the first time, you will be presented with two separate lists of objectives that you will need to complete. They are:
- Explore Wonderlands
- Invitation to Wonderland: A Curious Awakening
Completing objectives on each of these lists with reward you with Geode of Replication.
3) Leveling up the Battle Pass
Completing daily and weekly missions for the Miliastra Wonderland Battle Pass (called the Chronicles of the Skies) will provide you with a limited amount of Geodes of Replication.
Do note that there is no free version of the Miliastra Wonderland Battle Pass (unlike the standard Genshin Impact Battle Pass, which has separate rewards for both free-to-play and paying players). However, buying the main Genshin Impact Battle Pass will also automatically unlock the Miliastra Wonderland Battle Pass, ensuring that you don't need to buy them separately.
4) Exchanging Lustrous Materials
After you obtain Lustrous Materials by getting duplicate Cosmetic items from your Standard Ode pulls, you can convert them into Geodes of Replication.
