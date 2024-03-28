Golden Stickers in Dice Dreams aren't something that can be easily found and are not for regular trading. For the uninitiated, stickers in Dice Dreams are collectibles scattered throughout the kingdoms and can be collected to make a set comprising twelve of them. You will be rewarded with many significant rewards and rolls in Dice Dreams by completing a set.

Stickers are divided into four types based on their rarity: Common/Regular, Golden, Super, and Wild. Note that your Kingdom level also determines the rarity of the stickers you discover; higher kingdom levels comparatively feature rarer stickers.

The game also allows you to trade common stickers with friends. However, Golden stickers can be traded only during specific Golden Trading Days, while Super and Wild stickers can't be traded.

This article further discusses how to get Golden Stickers in Dice Dreams.

Get Golden Stickers in Dice Dreams

Golden Stickers (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

Stickers are often discovered in packs and are obtained from events like Golden Trade and special offers. To trade them with a friend during Golden Trading Days, the receiver must link their game with Facebook.

The other ways to get Golden Stickers in the game are as follows:

Task completion: Dice Dreams often challenges and assigns tasks to gamers, which, when completed, reward them with stickers, rolls, and many other in-game items.

Dice Dreams often challenges and assigns tasks to gamers, which, when completed, reward them with stickers, rolls, and many other in-game items. Participate in events: The developer frequently conducts in-game events that yield stickers. Participate in these events, and you can earn rare stickers based on your performance.

The developer frequently conducts in-game events that yield stickers. Participate in these events, and you can earn rare stickers based on your performance. Purchase them from the in-game shop: Golden Stickers can also be purchased via real money from the in-game shop.

How to get free Golden Stickers in Dice Dreams

The step-by-step guide to getting free stickers in Dice Dreams is given below:

Step 1: Update Dice Dreams on your device, if not done, to the latest version from the App Store or Play Store, depending on the type of your device.

Update Dice Dreams on your device, if not done, to the latest version from the App Store or Play Store, depending on the type of your device. Step 2: Open Facebook

Open Facebook Step 3: Search "Dice Dream official page"

Search "Dice Dream official page" Step 4: Find the post featuring a link offering the freebie and tap it

Find the post featuring a link offering the freebie and tap it Step 5: You will be redirected to the Stickers Redemption page. Tap on Get , which will redirect you to the game

You will be redirected to the Stickers Redemption page. Tap on , which will redirect you to the game Step 6: Tap the Get/Claim button featured in the prompt, and free stickers will be credited to your account.

Note that the links featured in the official posts are time-limited. For the latest freebies, keep an eye out for them on the official social media handles.

How to trade Golden Stickers in Dice Dreams

Here's the step-by-step guide to trade Golden Stickers in Dice Dreams:

Step 1: Press the Sticker icon in the bottom left corner of your screen, which will open the Sticker Collection

Press the Sticker icon in the bottom left corner of your screen, which will open the Sticker Collection Step 2: Tap the set of Stickers that have the sticker you wish to trade

Tap the set of Stickers that have the sticker you wish to trade Step 3: Choose the sticker you wish to trade and click "send"

Step 4: Choose the friend to whom you wish to send the sticker

Completing these steps will trade the sticker.