Can you get unlimited rolls in Dice Dreams?

Rolls in Dice Dreams are a medium to acquire many in-game items, such as coins, shields, jackpots, and free rolls. This mechanic includes rolling three dice whose upper faces determine the roll's outcome and the rewards you receive. This is how you progress in the title, create kingdoms, or perform an attack. Moreover, a single roll unconditionally yields a certain amount of coins regardless of whether the dice's upper faces have coin icons.

Since rolls play a crucial role in many aspects of the title, players look for ways to obtain as many of them as possible. Hence, this article explores whether you can get unlimited rolls in Dice Dreams.

How to get rolls in Dice Dreams?

The developer, SuperPlay, frequently releases links offering free rolls in their social media handles. You can check out their profiles and posts featuring these links and claim free rolls in Dice Dreams to acquire various in-game items.

Below is the step-by-step guide to claiming these free rolls:

Step 1: Update your game to the latest version via the App Store or Play Store.

Step 2: Open any social media application, such as Facebook, on your device.

Step 3: Search the official Dice Dream account.

Step 4: Look for the post featuring the link.

Step 5: Tap the link, which will redirect to the game.

Step 6: A prompt will appear with the "claim" button. Tap it, and free rolls will be credited to your account.

Apart from this method, there are plenty of other ways by which you acquire rolls in the title. They are given below:

Rolls: Performing a roll in Dice Dream also yields a free roll apart from other in-game items.

Referral mechanic: Like other applications, Dice Dream also allows you to invite friends and win various items, including rolls.

Kingdom completion: Finishing the construction of any kingdom in the game rewards you with many coins and rolls.

Shield faces: If you possess three shields and get shield faces on all three dice upon making a draw, you'll receive two rolls in Dice Dreams.

Exchange Gifts: You can get free rolls in the title by exchanging gifts with friends.

In-game shop: At the in-game shop, you can purchase rolls via real money.

Is it possible to get unlimited rolls in Dice Dreams?

Although there is no official way to get unlimited rolls in the game, you can turn to a third-party application/website to pursue this. However, neither Sportskeeda nor the developer recommends doing so, as it can be hazardous for your privacy and device and even get you banned.

Nevertheless, websites like EZYPlugin can help you get unlimited rolls in the game.

