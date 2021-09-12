How to get the Goldhorn pet in Roblox Adopt Me!

The Goldhorn pet is one of several new pets introduced to Roblox Adopt Me! with the Mythic Egg.

Roblox Adopt Me! has some of the most beautiful and magical creatures available for players to adopt as pets. The Goldhorn falls into both of those categories and is a highly sought-after pet in the game.

It has a cream-colored body with a mane covered in pink flowers. The Goldhorn has massive black eyes and a long pair of golden horns, where it gets its name on its head. This all contributes to its legendary status in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me!: How to get the Goldhorn pet

The primary way that Roblox Adopt Me! players will obtain the Goldhorn pet is through the Mythic Egg. The Mythic Egg is the most recent Gumball Machine Egg in the game.

The limited legendary Egg costs 750 Bucks or can be obtained through trading. When it hatches, the Goldhorn is one of eight Roblox Adopt Me! pets that may emerge from it.

As a legendary Mythic Egg pet, along with the Phoenix, the chances of getting a Goldhorn are pretty low. There is only a 5% chance that legendary pet may be hatched.

Since there are two legendary pets in the Mythic Egg, that makes it just a 2.5% chance for the Goldhorn to hatch because the percentage needs cut in half as it shares the rarity with the Phoenix.

The only other way to get your hands on a Goldhorn pet in Roblox Adopt Me! is to trade one. However, you'll have to give up some rare pets from past Eggs because the Goldhorn won't come cheap.

After you get your hands on a Goldhorn, it can learn the following tricks. In order, it learns:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

You could also be on the extremely lucky Roblox Adopt Me! players who get a Goldhorn pet variation. It has a Neon and Mega Neon Appearance, both with drastically changed colors on the Goldhorn.

