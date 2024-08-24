How to get Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit in Black Myth Wukong

The Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit in Black Myth Wukong is one of the many transformations you can unlock by beating a boss. Transformations are powerful abilities that give you a second life for a limited amount of time and allow you to use the abilities of certain bosses whom you have defeated.

This article will discuss how you can get the Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit in Black Myth Wukong.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining the Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit in Black Myth Wukong

Location

Defeat the Tiger and Stone Vanguards (Image via Game Science)

The Gore-Eye Daoist is one of the optional bosses in Black Myth Wukong that you can fight in Chapter 2 of the game. He is one of the open-world bosses you can find roaming near the Yellow Wind formation/ Windseal Gate shrine.

To defeat the Gore-Eye Daoist, you must first defeat the Tiger Vanguard and Stone Vanguard bosses. They will give you the Keenness of Tiger and Stone items. Return to where you fought the King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince and place the items into the interactable spots on each side of the door.

This will lead you to the secret area where you can fight and defeat the boss to obtain the Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit in Black Myth Wukong.

How to defeat the Gore-eye Daoist in Black Myth Wukong

Gore-eye Daoist location (Image via Game Science)

The Gore-eye Daoist can be a challenging boss that can catch you by surprise if you go unprepared. Below is a list of tips and tricks you can use to defeat this boss.

The Gore-eye Daoist will mostly use melee attacks, but will often spew red liquid all over the arena. This will slow you down and can leave you vulnerable

The boss can inflict a poison status effect on you with its attacks. Avoid its projectiles at all costs.

Avoid the areas with a red glow. These areas can also inflict poison on you.

Try to save mana to cast spells like Immobilize and A Pluck of Many . These two are easily the best spells that will help you in this fight.

and . These two are easily the best spells that will help you in this fight. The Gore-eye Daoist also has a special move where he slams his staff on the ground. This move especially can be devastating so be look out for it and be ready to dodge it.

After you defeat the boss, you can absorb and unlock the Gore-eye Daoist spirit in Black Myth Wukong. Equipping this spirit gives you +10 Mana and allows you to transform into the boss. His special ability allows you to deal increased damage as long as you stay within a red-glowing area when you transform into him.

