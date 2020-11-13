The Gravity Spikes Operator Skill in COD Mobile is a fan favorite to eliminate enemies with shockwaves.

Gravity Spikes first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops III before making their way to COD Mobile as an Operator Skill. Gravity Spikes send a pair of seismic shockwaves deep into the ground. The shockwave expands and destroys any COD Mobile player within 10.8 meters. Added all the way back in Season 2 of COD Mobile, Gravity Spikes can be unlocked by spending 2000 credits in the store.

How to get Gravity Spikes in COD Mobile

Earn Credits

Gravity Spikes can be purchased in COD Mobile via credits. Credits should not be confused with COD Points. They are different forms of in-game currency. There are a few easy ways to earn credits within the shooter.

Be sure to check the COD Mobile events tab. Challenges from this tab will update fairly often. Completing them is a great way to earn credits in order to unlock Gravity Spikes.

Players can also watch Ads within COD Mobile to earn some credits. This is an easy way to get credits without really having to do anything. Watch the cooldown timer and simply do it again every time.

Lastly, there are Weekly Tasks that COD Mobile players can complete for credits. The Weekly Challenges tab will, of course, update every week. Some of these challenges will give credits.

Unlock the Gravity Spikes

Image via Activision

The final step is the easiest. Access the store in COD Mobile. Select the tab that shows the different Operator Skills available to unlock. Gravity Spikes will be listed for 2000 in-game credits. Simply click on it and purchase the Gravity Spikes. Once that is done, feel free to bring the shockwaves to the battlefield.