How to get the Green Arrow skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

Green Arrow made his way into the Fortnite Island on New Years Eve and the Fortnite community, especially the DC fans, can't seem to keep their cool.
How to get the Green Arrow skin in Fortnite?
This skin is a Fortnite Crew exclusive. So, to receive this skin, players will have to purchase the Fortnite Crew subscription which, again, is a recurring subscription priced at $11.99 a month.
Subscribing to this service will get players one free skin, harvesting tool and back bling every month, and they will be allowed to keep it for good. Not just that, players will receive 1000 V-bucks every month for as long as they've subscribed to Fortnite Crew.
The Green Arrow skin would be available to players from the 31st of December 7PM ET and would continue for the month. However, players may need to log in to the platform on which they had purchased the subscription for Fortnite Crew to claim this pack, if it's been over 30 days since they last logged in to that platform.
In the event where players haven't received the Green Arrow skin despite being subscribed to Fortnite Crew, as per the twitter post, they'd be receiving the skin within 24 hours.
Players who've cancelled their Fortnite Crew subscription after the skin dropped will also get the skin, but then they won't be receiving the 1000 V-bucks. However this won't affect their balance in game, neither would they receive any negative balance.
The entire community was pretty excited to see the skin, because it looks absolutely amazing. And who wouldn't want to run around as the Emerald Archer on the Fortnite island?
Here's how the Green Arrow skin looks in Fortnite, backbling and all. And now that Oliver Queen has made it into Fortnite, will the game see the Scarlet Speedster coming to the island as well?
The community was so hyped up with the announcement that it managed to get Stephen Amell's attention as well. He retweeted asking about Arrow's trademark goatee.
But then again, Green Arrow didn't sport a goatee early on in the series either, so it doesn't make that much of a difference at this point. However, with the DC heroes slowly flowing in one by one, is there a chance that there's going to be a Marvel vs DC plot in Fortnite? Who knows, maybe it will happen, maybe it won't. Only time will tell.Published 01 Jan 2021, 19:30 IST