How to get the Green Arrow skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

Green Arrow made his way into the Fortnite Island on New Years Eve and the Fortnite community, especially the DC fans, can't seem to keep their cool.

How to get the Green Arrow skin in Fortnite?

Never let the city down 🏹



Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January’s Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET!



Learn more: https://t.co/IVmXWMtc6j pic.twitter.com/cDZvHnhdYh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2020

This skin is a Fortnite Crew exclusive. So, to receive this skin, players will have to purchase the Fortnite Crew subscription which, again, is a recurring subscription priced at $11.99 a month.

Subscribing to this service will get players one free skin, harvesting tool and back bling every month, and they will be allowed to keep it for good. Not just that, players will receive 1000 V-bucks every month for as long as they've subscribed to Fortnite Crew.

From one island to another, Green Arrow has arrived.



Fortnite Crew members, grab the exclusive Green Arrow Crew Pack available now. pic.twitter.com/4mESeYgD51 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 1, 2021

The Green Arrow skin would be available to players from the 31st of December 7PM ET and would continue for the month. However, players may need to log in to the platform on which they had purchased the subscription for Fortnite Crew to claim this pack, if it's been over 30 days since they last logged in to that platform.

Fortnite Crew members on PlayStation, Samsung, and Switch will receive Green Arrow within 24 hours. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 1, 2021

In the event where players haven't received the Green Arrow skin despite being subscribed to Fortnite Crew, as per the twitter post, they'd be receiving the skin within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Players who've cancelled their Fortnite Crew subscription after the skin dropped will also get the skin, but then they won't be receiving the 1000 V-bucks. However this won't affect their balance in game, neither would they receive any negative balance.

To clear up some stuff:



Yes, you do get the Green Arrow outfit even if you've cancelled your subscription. You won't get the 1000 vbucks tho.

This doesn't affect your account or gives you any negative balance. pic.twitter.com/7ZssLY2EeJ — SexyNutella - Fortnite Dataminer (@SexyNutella_) January 1, 2021

The entire community was pretty excited to see the skin, because it looks absolutely amazing. And who wouldn't want to run around as the Emerald Archer on the Fortnite island?

Woahhhh Green Arrow looks Sickkkk! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qcTc5OUxAN — Marshy  (9 days 🥳🎈) (@marshymello0407) January 1, 2021

Here's how the Green Arrow skin looks in Fortnite, backbling and all. And now that Oliver Queen has made it into Fortnite, will the game see the Scarlet Speedster coming to the island as well?

Green Arrow Locker View!

Great skin tbh, now all I need to see is the Flash!!



(Via: @ShiinaBR)

pic.twitter.com/YrtE6ChjPO — Da.Flash (@xSoulSniper) December 31, 2020

The community was so hyped up with the announcement that it managed to get Stephen Amell's attention as well. He retweeted asking about Arrow's trademark goatee.

But then again, Green Arrow didn't sport a goatee early on in the series either, so it doesn't make that much of a difference at this point. However, with the DC heroes slowly flowing in one by one, is there a chance that there's going to be a Marvel vs DC plot in Fortnite? Who knows, maybe it will happen, maybe it won't. Only time will tell.