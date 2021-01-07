How to get the Gunmaster medal in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

COD Mobile is one of the most famous titles in the battle royale genre, which spins around the theme of the last man standing on the battleground. A few players drop together onto an island and battle it out to be the champion.

Like most other battle royale titles, COD Mobile rewards its players with medals for completing different missions and tasks. These medals are then displayed in the player's in-game profile section.

There are currently 86 medals in the game, out of which 43 can be procured in the Multiplayer mode, and 27 can be acquired in the Battle Royale mode.

The Gunmaster medal is one of the battle royale medals that can be earned with the right usage of skill. This article provides the steps to earn this medal in COD Mobile.

Steps to obtain the Gunmaster medal in COD Mobile

The Gunmaster medal is a battle royale medal in COD Mobile. It can only be earned by completing a specified task.

To acquire the medal, players need to have a kill count of eight and above in a single match of the BR mode. However, matches played in the Warfare mode will not be counted.

Image via COD Mobile

Players can follow these steps to get the Gunmaster medal in COD Mobile:

Select the Battle Royale mode in COD Mobile and gather a squad, either with friends or random teammates. This increases the chance of surviving to obtain the 8-kill count in a single match.

Then select any of the available BR maps and start the game.

Kill at least eight enemies in order to obtain this medal.

It is highly recommended for the gamers to play the Alcatraz map to secure more kills as it is a very small map. They can also respawn multiple times, providing better chances to ensure a better kill count.

Players can opt for SMGs as the Alcatraz map is relatively small and have more close-combat engagements. However, utilities like Grenades and flashbangs are also known to be quite helpful on the virtual battleground.