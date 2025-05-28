How to get Hailstone spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Hailstone spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a basic but important ice magic ability that applies the Chill status effect to enemies. It has two versions — a Light Cast that throws a small ice projectile, and a Heavy Cast that fires a larger shard for a stronger impact. Both apply Chill, but the latter version costs more mana and is stronger.

Ad

If you're using a magic build, this is one of the spells you’ll want to keep with you. Here’s how and where to get the Hailstone spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Locating Hailstone spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Hailstone spell stats in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Main location – Sunken Village (chest in the northern house)

Ad

Trending

To get the Hailstone spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, head north of the main castle until you reach the Sunken Village. This area looks like a flooded ruin. Keep moving forward until you spot a campfire near one of the buildings.

From there:

Enter the building that’s right across from the campfire .

. Go to the second floor , then cross the bridge leading to the next building.

, then leading to the next building. Inside, take the first left to reach a balcony , then go right into a tower .

to reach a , then go into a . Climb the stairs in that tower.

You’ll reach a rope bridge with two statues nearby . Cross it.

. Cross it. Don’t go into the tower straight ahead. Instead, turn right and head down the stairs.

and head down the stairs. At the bottom, you’ll find a locked chest — that’s where the Hailstone spell is located.

Ad

We recommend carrying Lockpicks, as you won’t be able to open the chest otherwise. To learn more about lockpicking, you can refer to this guide.

Other places to get the Hailstone spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

If you didn’t grab it at the Sunken Village, there are two more places where the spell shows up:

Miner’s Tunnels – Found on a body inside the tunnels.

– Found on a body inside the tunnels. The Peninsula – Found in a locked chest at the broken part of the dock area.

Ad

Hailstone Spell – Light and Heavy Cast effects

Light Cast

Type: Projectile

Mana Cost: 6

Damage: 5–7

Effect: Applies Chill

Heavy Cast

Type: Projectile

Mana Cost: 12

Damage: 0 (status-based)

Effect: Sends a stronger ice chunk that applies Chill

This spell is meant for slowing enemies down. It's not flashy but works well when you need space or want to control how fast enemies reach you.

Check out: How do you repair the Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.