How do you repair the Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Repairing The Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is one of the simpler side tasks in the game, but it’s easy to miss if you’re just rushing through the main story. You’ll come across it early on while exploring the Horns of the South region. As you make your way down the scaffolding road from the fortress toward the village, you will meet Keeper Tiernan, who will task you with fixing the deck.

Here is a quick guide and more on repairing the Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Where to find the Deck and start the quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Interact with Tiernan (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@/ChilledCodex)

Once you talk to Tiernan and offer to help, you’ll find the deck at the beach near the village. It’s completely messed up, and you’ll need 50 wood to fix it. The game doesn’t hold your hand here, so you have to gather the materials on your own.

How to get 50 wood

You’ll first need a Woodcutting Axe, which you can purchase from Orlaith, a merchant based in the Horns of the South fortress (Castle). Once you have it, head to any Lumbering Spot and press E to start chopping.

Lumbering Spot outside the castle (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@/ChilledCodex)

There are a few decent places nearby:

Just outside the fortress, near the shooting range

Near Margh’s Hunter Tower (follow the road north toward the cemetery)

(follow the road north toward the cemetery) In Cuanacht, located in the Lower City

Now, you won’t get all 50 wood in one trip — that’s normal. These spots only give a little each time, but they reset after a while. Just go do another quest or explore, then come back and chop again.

A faster way to farm wood

If you don’t feel like wandering around, there’s a trick you can use. Inside the fortress, near Osbryth the blacksmith, there’s a campfire where you can rest for 24 hours. After resting, go back to the blacksmith and buy wood — he sells up to 30 per day. Just repeat the cycle: rest, then buy. It’s slower in real time, but a lot easier if you don’t want to keep running around.

Fixing the Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Repaired Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@/ChilledCodex)

Once you have all 50 wood, return to the beach and interact with the broken deck. Just press E, and your character will repair it. After that, head back to Tiernan and let him know it’s done.

What comes after

Once the Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is repaired, Tiernan will give you another task — repairing the Village. This time, you’ll need 100 wood, but now you already know the process. It’s more of the same: chop wood, buy some, rest, repeat. While these tasks don’t directly change the game’s ending, they do unlock more side content.

That's all on repairing the Deck in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

