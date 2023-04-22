How to get the Halperin Hotel Safe Deposit Keys in Dead Island 2

Halperin Hotel in Dead Island 2 contains numerous loot to salvage, including a few weapons and cash. They are locked by a set of locks and can be unlocked using the keys scattered around the entire building. The game was recently released and was one of the most awaited games by fans for over a decade. It contains massive improvements over its prequel, improved combat style, and the introduction of various weapons.

While it may seem difficult to locate every key in the Halperin Hotel in Dead Island 2, they can all be found with a little exploration around the building.

Every Safe Deposit Key locations of Halperin Hotel in Dead Island 2

While opening the safes might not look like a time-wasting exploration for a few players, they contain a lot of valuable equipment such as metal blades, massive amounts of cash, healing components, a dagger, and much more which may come in handy during the progression of the game.

The locations and ways to find the Halperin Hotel Safe Deposit Keys in Dead Island 2 are as follows:

1) Safe-Deposit Key #9

Enter the hotel through the main entrance.

Head to the table under the round staged roof.

Grab the key on the right.

2) Safe-Deposit Key #033

Head towards the door on the left side which will lead to the pool area.

Take right and head down the stairs, followed by a right to return back to the opposite side of the gate. Open the gate to unlock the shortcut.

Take the left through the hotel exterior and enter through the white gate.

Head upstairs and proceed until you reach the neon sign with the hotel name.

Take a right followed by a left to reach the elevator room.

Call the elevator on the left, and it will contain the key.

3) Safe-Deposit Key #14

Pick up the jerry can and proceed through under the table.

Extinguish the fire using the water in the can.

Enter room 208 and head left.

Pick up the key from the floor.

4) Safe-Deposit Key #49

Head opposite and enter the bedroom and turn right, followed by a left.

Go straight, and after reaching the end, enter the left room.

Take a right and run through the hallway until you reach the broken elevator.

Go up through the ventilations to reach to the third floor.

Take left, followed by a right, and enter through the small entrance.

Break the wooden frame and enter the open vents by jumping from the bed.

Explore the vents to locate the key.

5) Safe-Deposit Key #53

Head to the opposite side of the vents and take a left from the blood marks.

Take a right and jump through the opening.

Go to the right and sprint through the hallway to reach room 307.

Open the bathroom door, and the key will be lying beside the bathtub.

After grabbing every key, head back to the safe room to unlock the safes and collect the components. Players should take down every approaching enemy to make the process easier on Dead Island 2.

