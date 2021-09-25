How to get Ham in Genshin Impact

Ingredients are valuable materials in Genshin Impact and are primarily used for cooking foods that provide a buff or restore a percentage of HP, either instantly or over time.

Ham is one of the most sought-after ingredients in the game and is integral in making many food items like the Adeptus’ Temptation, Chicken Tofu Pudding, and Cured Pork Dry Hotpot.

While Ham, like most ingredients, can be obtained from enemy drops, there are other ways of getting it. One way is to purchase it, and the other way requires players to craft or rather, process it themselves.

Ham is quite a valuable resource in Genshin Impact, and this article will try to brush up on how players can manage to have a steady supply of the ingredient.

Ways of getting Ham in Genshin Impact

To get their hands on a steady supply of Ham and never run out of it, Genshin Impact players can employ the two following steps instead of just relying on enemy drops:

1) Buying it from the shop in Mondstadt and Liyue

Genshin Impact players running low on Ham can buy it from the cookshops in Monstadt and Liyue.

The shop in Mondstadt is run by Sara the Good Huntress, who can be found near the city’s teleporter.

In Liyue, it's Chef Mao who sells Ham and can be found in Liyue Harbor. He is also Xiangling's father and a renowned chef and owner of the Wanmin Restaurant.

It’s important to note here that only a limited amount of Ham will be available for purchase over a certain period of time.

2) Crafting or processing Ham

Also Read

The second way to get Ham without having to rely on enemy drops is to craft it. Genshin Impact players can use cooking pots and craft Ham by combining Raw meat and Salt.

Meat can be obtained by killing wild beasts or completing expeditions in Windrise (Mondstadt) or Musoujin Gorge (Inazuma). Additionally, both Salt and Raw meat can be bought from the shop, but like Ham itself, it can only be purchased in limited quantities for a certain period of time.

Edited by R. Elahi