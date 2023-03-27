How to get the Handcannon in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Officially released on March 24, 2023, the Resident Evil 4 remake is a linear, but enthralling horror experience that emphasizes heavily on replayability, thanks to the inclusion of New Game Plus modes and bonus weapons. The latter in particular consists of a wide range of powerful gear that makes zombie-slaying more chaotic and fun than usual.

This list includes the iconic Handcannon, which has made a triumphant return to this modern recreation of the beloved 2005 Nintendo GameCube title. As expected, players will need to jump through a lot of hoops to obtain it. Considering that it's a Magnum revolver, it's one of the strongest weapons in the game. Here's how fans can get their hands on it.

Players must beat Resident Evil 4 Remake on Professional difficulty to be eligible for the Handcannon

First off, here's a brief overview of the base level 1 Handcannon:

Power: 12

Ammo Capacity: 5

Reload Speed: 0.46

Rate of Fire: 0.52

Precision: 1.86

Looking at these stats, it's fairly obvious that it's a pretty powerful revolver. Unfortunately, the Handcannon's sheer stopping force is negatively impacted by its slow reload time and fire rate. Nevertheless, it can take down most enemies quite easily, especially after upgrading it to the maximum level of five.

It should be noted that upgrades will require a lot of money, so ensure that you have plenty on hand and be prepared to grind for more. Furthermore, the Handcannon has an Exclusive Perk known as Unlimited Ammo, which is pretty much exactly what its name suggests. This will cost an extra 10,000 Ptas, but players can choose to use an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket instead. No matter the option used, this incredibly useful perk overcomes another one of the weapon's major weaknesses - rare ammunition.

Unlike the original game, the unlock requirements for the Handcannon this time around are fairly tame. Previously, players were required to beat all Mercenaries Mode levels with five stars, which was clearly a difficult task as the timed trials can be pretty challenging. Now, players only need to beat Resident Evil 4 Remake on Professional difficulty via New Game (not New Game Plus).

Obviously, this makes a lot of sense as the Mercenaries Mode hasn't arrived for fans to enjoy in the remake yet. As such, it's a replay unlock, but there's still more to it. First off, the Professional mode can only be unlocked by beating Resident Evil 4 Remake on any difficulty. To unlock the Handcannon, players will then need to replay a New Game on Professional difficulty without using any Bonus Weapons, such as the Chicago Sweeper.

It's quite doable considering that it's pretty much a second run of the first playthrough. Thankfully, there's no urgency involved in this, so players can take their own sweet time to see the Professional mode save file through to the end. Once players receive their rank, they can head to the Extra Content Shop to purchase the Handcannon. It will be located under the Bonuses tab in the main menu and will cost 1000 CP (Completion Points).

After purchasing this weapon, it will be available for use under the Storage tab in the Typewriter save spot. This is all that players need to know about obtaining the Handcannon in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

