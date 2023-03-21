How to get your hands on the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 beta experience has been generally considered successful by many players. While some fans were not pleased with the performance issues and long queue times, they were happy with the gameplay features that the new entry to the franchise brought to the table.

The early access beta provided fans with a substantial amount of content, and with the open beta period just a few days away, players are eagerly anticipating more information about some of the collectibles in the RPG.

Diablo @Diablo It's not too late to rescue a puppy of your own. Reach level 20 during the #DiabloIV Open Beta and earn the Beta Wolf Pack at launch. It's not too late to rescue a puppy of your own. Reach level 20 during the #DiabloIV Open Beta and earn the Beta Wolf Pack at launch. https://t.co/egVLr9VKNU

Many in the community are wondering how they will be able to get their hands on the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4. Much like in previous franchise entries, emotes play a key role when it comes to completing some of the various side quests in the game, while it’s not certain if the Wings of the Creator will play the same role, fans still want to get their hands on this cosmetic feature.

Unfortunately, the emote is not something that is obtainable during the two betas and is also not something that can be unlocked by just playing the game.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how you will be able to get your hands on the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4.

Obtaining the Wings of the Creator emote in Diablo 4

As mentioned, you will not be able to get your hands on the Wings of the Creator emote in any of the betas or by progressing through the story when the game officially drops in June 2023.

The Wings of the Creator emote is exclusively available to those who pre-purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game. Similar to previous Diablo entries, different editions of the game provide special cosmetic rewards and perks. Players who are interested in obtaining the emote can pre-purchase the Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4 now.

Here's what you can expect from pre-purchasing the different editions:

1) Standard Edition ($69.99)

Pre-ordering the standard edition will get you the base game along with any pre-purchase bonuses.

2) Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99).

The Digital Deluxe will unlock the following:

Seasonal Battle Pass Unlocked

Temptation Mount in Diablo

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

3) Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

The Ultimate Edition will unlock the following:

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock (includes a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock, plus 20 Tier Skips and a cosmetic)

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Wings of the Creator Emote

4) Diablo IV Limited Collector's Box ($96.66)

The Limited Collector’s box won't include the base game, but will have the following:

Candle of Creation

Occult Mousepad

Cloth Map of Sanctuary

Pin of the Horadrim

Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art Book

Matted Fine Art Prints (x2) - 18.54" x 10.79"

5) All Diablo 4 Preorder Bonuses

Physical version pre-order

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetic Set in Diablo Immortal

Digital version pre-order

Early access to the open beta

Light Bearer mount in Diablo IV

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetic Set in Diablo Immortal

Diablo 4 is set for a June 2023 release, with its open beta access going live on March 24, 2023.

