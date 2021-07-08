How to get the Headless Head in Roblox

The Headless Head is one of the most sought after cosmetics in all of Roblox.

Originally released as part of the Headless Horseman bundle, this head has been favorited over 440,000 times. The coveted cosmetic measures in as the smallest avatar head available in the game.

The Headless Head has become a trendy fashion statement within Roblox as it allows players to put their creativity on display at its fullest. There are just some outfits that work better without a head.

Roblox: How to obtain the Headless Head

Made first available in October of 2013, the Headless Head has always been a bundle item. Roblox players cannot purchase it without buying the entire Headless Horseman bundle.

It is currently unavailable in Roblox but that could change within the next few months. In fact, the change seems imminent if its sales remain consistent.

Here is the Headless Horseman's sales history in Roblox:

October 31, 2013 - November 3, 2013

October 10, 2014 - October 30, 2014

October 1, 2015 - November 3, 2015

October 1, 2016 - October 31, 2016

October 2, 2017 - October 31, 2017

October 4, 2018 - November 6, 2018

October 13, 2019 - November 4, 2019

October 1, 2020 - November 4, 2020

While the release and end dates are a bit sporadic, one thing is certain: the Headless Head is always available in Roblox around Halloween. The cosmetic has been a regular addition every year since it was first added to the game.

Nothing says the trend will change in 2021. As Roblox players push through summer, fall will soon arrive with the promise of a spooky Halloween and the Headless Horseman bundle entering the avatar shop once again.

Once it does appear in the shop, the Headless Horseman bundle will be on sale for 31,000 Robux. This is to coincide with the date of Halloween, October 31 as the bundle will include the following:

Headless Head

Headless Horseman's New Head

Headless Horseman Left Arm

Headless Horseman Right Arm

Headless Horseman Left Leg

Headless Horseman Right Leg

Headless Horseman Torso

Headless Horseman Costume

Roblox players can mix and match different pieces of the Headless Horseman or simply put the Headless Head on a different avatar creation.

The possibilities are nearly endless with this game.

