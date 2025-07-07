How to get high capacity Blood Bags in Death Stranding 2

To increase your survivability during tougher encounters, unlocking the High Capacity Blood Bags in Death Stranding 2 is crucial. Unlike the regular blood bags Sam starts out with, these upgraded versions pack more healing per slot — the difference is noticeable when the heat ramps up in combat.

This guide explains how to obtain high capacity Blood Bags in Death Stranding 2.

How to unlock high capacity Blood Bags in Death Stranding 2

Debra Wilson as the Doctor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You must reach Chapter 5 before you can start working toward this upgrade. Once there, you’ll gain access to the Motherhood facility, a key base that’s essential for acquiring better blood bags. After connecting the facility to the Chiral Network, new delivery orders will become available under the name of the doctor tied to this base. From here, it’s all about building trust.

Start completing Aid Requests and optional deliveries for the Doctor. Just like with any other Prepper, the more you work with them, the faster you’ll level up your connection. Your goal is to hit Level 3 connection with the Motherhood facility. Once you reach that milestone, the Doctor will reward you with the schematic for the high capacity Blood Bags in Death Stranding 2.

How to craft high capacity Blood Bags in Death Stranding 2

Once unlocked, you can craft these blood bags using:

30x Resin

30x Chiral Crystals

They're built at any terminal that allows fabrication, just like your regular gear. Each bag takes up Size S inventory space and weighs 2.0, making them easy to manage. Once equipped, they improve Sam’s health during fights and in dangerous areas where blood loss is rapid.

Why they’re worth the upgrade

Compared to standard blood bags, these high-capacity versions offer double the blood storage, letting Sam heal more damage before needing a replacement. It’s especially useful during long delivery runs where restocking might not be an option, or when facing tougher enemies, BTs, or during boss fights.

The additional blood also means you can use more blood-based weapons like Blood Boomerangs without running dry too soon. It's a small gear upgrade that can make a big difference, especially later in the game.

This concludes our guide on how to get high capacity Blood Bags in Death Stranding 2.

