How to get "I Hear Thunder" achievement in Genshin Impact

Following the arrival of Inazuma, Genshin Impact players are trying to get the somehow I Hear Thunder achievement. It is a great way to earn free Priomgems that can be further used to unlock Yoimiya and Sayu.

However, unlocking the I Hear Thunder achievement requires a lot of effort. Players have to be struck by lightning called down by a Crackling Axe Mitachurl. These enemies are equipped with giant axes and can deal Electro DMG.

Unfortunately, getting struck by lightning called down by a Crackling Axe Mitachurl is only possible with an active thunderstorm. Hence, here are some tips through which players can complete the I Hear Thunder achievement easily.

Locations of Crackling Axe Mitachurl in Genshin Impact

The first way to complete the achievement is by teleporting to the upper teleporter at Nazuchi beach. Players may remember the beach as Treasure Area 2 from the Lost Riches event.

On Nazuchi beach, there's a hilichurl camp that also contains a Crackling Axe Mitachurl. The best strategy is to first clear all the enemies except it.

Crackling Axe Mitachurl in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thereafter, players must position themselves close to the Mitachurl in a manner that doesn't notice them. Moreover, they should keep changing the time unless a thunderstorm arrives.

Players must initiate a fight with the Mitachurl and wait for the lightning to strike it. The I Hear Thunder achievement is completed when the thunder-affected Mitachurl hits them.

How to get the I Hear Thunder achievement from the Violet Court domain

Interestingly, some players discovered that there's a Crackling Axe Mitachurl in the Violet Court domain in Inazuma as well. At the recommended party level 38, this enemy strikes the players with thunder without any thunderstorms.

Violet Court domain in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

There will be two waves of enemies in the Violet Court domain, and it is recommended to defeat all the nine opponents before fighting the Mitachurl.

Lastly, players need to wait for the lightning to strike the Mitachurl. As soon as it happens, they have to stand next to it. This will unlock the I Hear Thunder Achievement.

Visiting the Violet Court domain is certainly a much easier way to complete the achievement. On the flip side, attempting this in the open world might take almost 30 minutes as the weather in Genshin Impact is entirely random.

