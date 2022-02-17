How to get Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark

Players of Lost Ark spend a lot of time in the world of Arkesia, and certainly have a lot of things to do. One of the most time consuming tasks is completing the Adventurer's Journal. Players are rewarded for completing parts of the Adventurer's Journal with Ignea Tokens. These tokens can be utilized to gain some special items, both cosmetic and as powerful boons for a character.

Unlocking Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark will take a lot of time and dedication

For Lost Ark players, there is a lot to do at the beginning of the game. Some players focus on leveling, and others on PvP. However, along with all of those important things, completing the Adventurer's Journal can reward players with a lot of items. Earning Ignea Tokens is a very slow process and the tokens should be spent sparingly as it is not easy to earn them.

What is the most useful item players can get with Ignea Tokens?

Players can earn many exciting items from colleting and turning in the Ignea Tokens at the Ignea Token Exchange. Image via Smilegate.

One of the best items that a player can get with their hard-earned Ignea Tokens is called the Bifrost Key. This key allows players to bind a fast-travel point to any location that they choose. This is an excellent way for players to make a frequently visited location easily accessible and is probably one of the most useful items that players can unlock by visiting the Ignea Token Exchange.

Players should not put too much emphasis on the Adventurer's Journal at first

Initially, playing Lost Ark can seem overwhelming with so much to do. For this reason, it is beneficial for new players to just make their way through the main story of the game first, before focusing on the Adventurer's Journal. It isn't that players can't do this, but some of the objectives will become much easier if players are at a higher level and have more experience.

Completing the tasks and earning Ignea Tokens will come with time

There is much to see and do in Lost Ark and players should not stress too much about the Adventurer's Journal at first. Image via Smilegate.

Some of the tasks in the Adventurer's Journal consist of completing all the quests, or slaying rare spawns or other difficult and lengthy objectives. Playing through the game with the mindset that it will be completed over time will be the most beneficial. When players are having fun doing things they want to do and objectives are getting checked off, that's the best thing of them all.

