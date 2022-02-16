Every Ignea Token reward in Lost Ark

Ignea Tokens are one of several currencies players can trade in for different rewards in Lost Ark.

Aside from the typical money found in the game, some special tokens and currencies can only be used at particular vendors. Ignea Tokens fall into that category.

Ignea Token rewards range from needing to spend just one up to 15. These low amounts indicate how rare these tokens are, with the maximum amount spent being the same amount of rewards available.

All Ignea Token rewards in Lost Ark

Ignea Tokens can be obtained by completing Adventurer's Tomes. These require a bit of time, so you'll need to be ready for a Lost Ark grind if you want to gather every single token.

Here are all the rewards that can be acquired using Ignea Tokens and just how many of those tokens need to be spent:

Mount : White Scarab (1)

: White Scarab (1) Weapon : Mokoko's Skillet (2)

: Mokoko's Skillet (2) Emote : Luminous Energy (3)

: Luminous Energy (3) Potion : Superior Vitality Increase Potion (4)

: Superior Vitality Increase Potion (4) Rune : Purify (5)

: Purify (5) Card : Zinnervale Card (6)

: Zinnervale Card (6) Potion : Superior Stat Increase Potion (7)

: Superior Stat Increase Potion (7) Potion : Greater Skill Point Potion (8)

: Greater Skill Point Potion (8) Key : Bifrost Key (9)

: Bifrost Key (9) Card : Delain Armen Card (10)

: Delain Armen Card (10) Title : Arkesia Pilgrim (11)

: Arkesia Pilgrim (11) Structure : Ignea (12)

: Ignea (12) Mount : Golden Terpeion (13)

: Golden Terpeion (13) Background : Kandaria (14)

: Kandaria (14) Rune: Purify (15)

Completing the Adventurer's Tomes and collecting these Lost Ark rewards. Just make sure the main story is completed first, so there is no issue with being too low of a level.

Once the Ignea Tokens are received, focus on the Bifrost Key as it is an integral part of traveling throughout Arkesia. It adds another fast travel point to avoid having to venture long distances.

After that, obtaining different skill potions should be a priority. Stats can help with anything from combat to general activities, making it necessary to increase them as much as possible.

