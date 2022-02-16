×
Create
Notifications

Every Ignea Token reward in Lost Ark

Ignea Tokens can be traded in for a variety of rewards (Image via Smilegate)
Ignea Tokens can be traded in for a variety of rewards (Image via Smilegate)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 10:05 PM IST
Feature

Ignea Tokens are one of several currencies players can trade in for different rewards in Lost Ark.

Aside from the typical money found in the game, some special tokens and currencies can only be used at particular vendors. Ignea Tokens fall into that category.

Ignea Token rewards range from needing to spend just one up to 15. These low amounts indicate how rare these tokens are, with the maximum amount spent being the same amount of rewards available.

All Ignea Token rewards in Lost Ark

A look at the Ignea Token rewards (Image via Smilegate)
A look at the Ignea Token rewards (Image via Smilegate)

Ignea Tokens can be obtained by completing Adventurer's Tomes. These require a bit of time, so you'll need to be ready for a Lost Ark grind if you want to gather every single token.

pain https://t.co/2Nos5Ev3Zp

Here are all the rewards that can be acquired using Ignea Tokens and just how many of those tokens need to be spent:

  • Mount: White Scarab (1)
  • Weapon: Mokoko's Skillet (2)
  • Emote: Luminous Energy (3)
  • Potion: Superior Vitality Increase Potion (4)
  • Rune: Purify (5)
  • Card: Zinnervale Card (6)
  • Potion: Superior Stat Increase Potion (7)
  • Potion: Greater Skill Point Potion (8)
  • Key: Bifrost Key (9)
  • Card: Delain Armen Card (10)
  • Title: Arkesia Pilgrim (11)
  • Structure: Ignea (12)
  • Mount: Golden Terpeion (13)
  • Background: Kandaria (14)
  • Rune: Purify (15)

Completing the Adventurer's Tomes and collecting these Lost Ark rewards. Just make sure the main story is completed first, so there is no issue with being too low of a level.

@MStarzky actually a good thing to do but i recommend doing that when you reach or open up end game so youd have easier time doing them.i got like 10 ignea tokens during beta and the items on the ignea shop was worth it!

Once the Ignea Tokens are received, focus on the Bifrost Key as it is an integral part of traveling throughout Arkesia. It adds another fast travel point to avoid having to venture long distances.

Also Read Article Continues below

After that, obtaining different skill potions should be a priority. Stats can help with anything from combat to general activities, making it necessary to increase them as much as possible.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी