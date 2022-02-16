Ignea Tokens in Lost Ark: How to collect them and what they are used for

Ignea Tokens are another set of trade-in items that Lost Ark players are recommended to work towards collecting once they are done with the main narrative of the MMO.

These tokens are rather exclusive and will only drop once the player has completed all of the tasks of a region in their Adventurers Tome. The game has an expansive world, and players will be required to max out the mission completions for each region to get their hands on an Ignea Token, also known as the Symbol of Ignea.

Lost Ark @playlostark CONGRATS



Those who supported the EU team will be traversing Arkesia on their hoverboards!



The finish line draws near!

bit.ly/3LqnA58 CONGRATS #TeamElgasia ! Our EU team is the first to unlock the Tier 4 rewards!Those who supported the EU team will be traversing Arkesia on their hoverboards! #TeamArkesia #TeamPetrania has some catching up to do.The finish line draws near! 🎉 CONGRATS #TeamElgasia! Our EU team is the first to unlock the Tier 4 rewards!Those who supported the EU team will be traversing Arkesia on their hoverboards! #TeamArkesia #TeamPetrania has some catching up to do.The finish line draws near!📊 bit.ly/3LqnA58 https://t.co/XyzJeJsXcM

Hence, Adventurers who are looking to collect them all will need to go through every world boss, every dungeon on both normal and hard difficulty, complete all hidden stories, rare spawns, sudden missions, and everything else that is detailed in the tome.

Maxing out the completion for an area will automatically grant the player a Symbol of Ignea for that particular region. Lost Ark players can then trade them in for some exclusive items in the Ignea Token Exchange.

All Symbols of Ignea in Lost Ark and their requirements

Lost Ark @playlostark



See what critics are saying about the action MMORPG now available on PC and Steam. ⚔️ The Official Launch of #LostArk is NOW LIVE!See what critics are saying about the action MMORPG now available on PC and Steam. ⚔️ The Official Launch of #LostArk is NOW LIVE!See what critics are saying about the action MMORPG now available on PC and Steam. https://t.co/r3Lv1sOZcl

Listed below are all the Ignea Tokens and their completion requirements:

Symbol of Ignea Rethramis: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log of the Rethramis

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log of the Rethramis Symbol of Ignea Yudia: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Yudia

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Yudia Symbol of Ignea Luteran : Complete 100% of the Adventure Log of the western Luteran

: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log of the western Luteran Symbol of Ignea Eastern Luteran: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from Eastern Luteran

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from Eastern Luteran Symbol of Ignea Tortoyk: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from Tortoyk

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from Tortoyk Symbol of Ignea Anich: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from Anich

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from Anich Symbol of Ignea Artheline: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log of Artheline

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log of Artheline Symbol of Ignea Bern-Nord: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from North Bern

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log from North Bern Symbol of Ignea Punika: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Punika

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Punika Symbol of Ignea Silensierra: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Silensierra

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Silensierra Symbol of Ignea Rohendel: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log Rohendel

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log Rohendel Symbol of Ignea Yorn: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Yorn

Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Yorn Symbol of Ignea Feiton: Complete 100% of the Adventure Log by Feiton

What can Ignea Tokens be traded for in Lost Ark?

After collecting the Ignea Tokens, players will be able to exchange them in the Ignea Token Exchange for a lot of exclusive and valuable rewards. As the tokens themselves are limited in number, so are the rewards. These rewards are predetermined and adventurers will need to purchase them in a specific order.

The list of Ignea Token rewards include:

White Scarab Mount

Mokoko’s Skillet (weapon)

Luminous Energy emote

Superior Vitality Potion

Purify rune

Zinnervale Card

Superior Stat Increase Potion

Greater Skill Point potion

Bifrost Key

Delain Armen Card

Arkesia Pilgrim Title

Ignea structure

Golden Terpion Mount

Kandaria background

Purify rune

Collecting all the Ignea Tokens is one of the most time-consuming activities in the MMO, and in essence, it asks the players to Platinum complete all the content in the game to get all the tokens.

Thus, adventurers are advised to go token hunting only after completing all the main missions and the Lost Ark story.

Edited by Danyal Arabi