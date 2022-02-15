Providence Stones in Lost Ark: What are they used for and how to get them

Collecting valuable items and resources while journeying through Arkesia is one of the more important aspects of the Lost Ark’s gameplay. Resources and materials are used for a variety of things in Smilegate’s MMO, and Providence Stones are one such resource that is highly sought after by the player base.

For those who are new to the game and wondering what these stones are, simply put, Providence Stones are the resources used to buy rapport items in the game. These items are exclusive gifts that players can give an NPC whom they fancy very much.

Increasing the rapport rank with a particular character will also improve the rewards from the quests that can be gotten from them.

Described as “an elegant rose-colored stone” and shaped like a heart which “symbolizes new relationships,” Providence Stones can be traded in at specific traveling merchants or to Nada in Luterra Castle for rapport items.

But how does one go about collecting Providence Stones in Lost Ark?

Where to get Providence Stone in Lost Ark and how to farm them

There is no set way to gain Providence Stones in the game. While the most effective method will be to take out Elite and Alpha monsters, there are other methods as well that players can employ.

Listed below are some of the ways that players can use to consistently rack up a significant amount of these heart-shaped stones in their inventory.

1) Taking down Elite and Alpha enemies

In the MMO, Elite and Alpha enemies are marked by a yellow and orange hue. These monsters are pretty high level and will hit harder than the rest of the mobs.

However, they have one of the highest chances of dropping a Providence Stone when defeated, so players are advised to farm copious amounts of them if they are looking to increase their rapport with an NPC.

2) Accepting and completing sudden random quests

As players walk the world of Arkesia, they will, time and again, get dragged into random quests along the way. These quests are denoted in red on the map, and will ask the adventurer to kill numerous enemies in a small space.

Providence Stones can either drop from the enemies here, or granted to players as a reward for completing the quest.

3) Normal quests

Apart from the sudden quests, the resource can also be obtained as a reward from regular missions. Main missions and certain town quests offer them, hence, players are advised to take up as many missions as they can from a town.

4) Completing quests in Dungeons

Completing certain quests in dungeons will also reward adventurers with Providence Stones. Here is a list of all the quests and their respective dungeons:

Ancient Elveria (Quest: Sigmund’s Whereabouts)

Frostpeak Temple (Quest: Wolves at the Sanctum)

Gorgon’s Nest (Quest: Qualifications to Enter Balankar)

Maze of Mirrors (Quest: Blinding Fog)

Night of Walpurgis (Quest: Repair the Magic Barrier)

Phantom Palace (Quest: Elzowin’s Defender)

Realm of Elementals (Quest: Fallen Flamekeeper)

Vrad’s Hideout (Quest: Finding Vrad)

The rapport system adds an added element of fun to Lost Ark, and it's a great gameplay feature that a lot of Adventurers would love to experiment with.

