Bloody Rod in Lost Ark: What is it used for and where to farm them

Like any other successful MMORPG, there is a good deal of resource collection present in Smilegate’s Lost Ark. Some resource drops are left at the mercy of the in-game RNG (random number generation), and the Bloody Rod is one of them.

The Bloody Rod is amongst the items required to complete the Rethramis Adventurer’s Tome, along with Regulus Statue Fragments, Plague Spores, Book of the Priest, Grangor's Tooth, Portal Stone, and Aquilok's Skin.

Completing the Adventurer’s Tome is one of the biggest gameplay aspects of Lost Ark, which allows players to get their hands on additional rewards once they hit certain milestones.

As the Bloody Rod is needed to complete one of the Rethramis continent tomes, it has become a highly sought-after item by players. Today’s guide will attempt to explain how to get the item.

How to get the Bloody Rod in Lost Ark

The Bloody Rod is not too difficult to get in Lost Ark, however, depending on the player's luck, it might take a considerable amount of time to get some. As mentioned earlier, the availability of the Bloody Rod depends solely on RNG.

While it’s an enemy drop, it’s not a guaranteed one, and players who have poor luck with the gods of “RN-Jesus” will struggle quite a bit while getting their hands on some. What makes its drop rate even poorer is its purple rarity, so a player might either get it instantly or have to grind for hours.

Players have to do the following for a chance to get the Bloody Rod:

Kill all enemies in Rethramis, as the drop is not tied to anyone specific. Any mob of monsters has the potential of dropping the Bloody Rod after being defeated.

Fortunately, players will only need just one Bloody Rod to complete the tome. However, the other items that the tome completion requires, like the Plague Spores, Regulus Statue Fragments, and Boof of the Priest, will need to be acquired by the same process.

When it comes to the completion of the Adventurer’s Tome, the players are most definitely at the mercy of the in-game RNG.

