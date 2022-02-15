How to respec Skill Points in Lost Ark

Lost Ark highly encourages players to try different “builds,” a set of skills meant to create synergy rather than what is best at the moment. This is a very common trait in MMOs and RPGs alike, though Lost Ark’s respec system is very freeing in comparison.

Rather than obtain a rare item or speak with an NPC, Lost Ark allows players to respec their skill points whenever they want to. It also does not penalize players for trying out something new with their chosen class.

It’s completely free to respec skill points in Lost Ark, and here’s how it is done.

Lost Ark: How to respec Skill Points and create skill presets

Respeccing individual Skill Points

Use the subtraction and addition sign (Image via Sportskeeda)

To respec a single skill tree, it is done within the Combat Skills menu. You will be visiting this menu frequently, considering skill points are awarded at every level. Follow along with these steps to respec:

Step 1: To open the Combat Skills menu, press K on the keyboard. This is the default keybinding; otherwise, click Character in the bottom-right and select Combat Skills.

Step 2: Select a skill tree you would like to respec.

Step 3: There is an addition and subtraction sign on the far-right end of the highlighted skill tree. Click the subtraction sign to remove any points you have spent on that skill tree.

Try builds based on popularity (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is important to note that reducing a skill tree below a tier’s requirements will remove that skill’s bonuses. For example, the first tier in every skill tree requires four skill points to unlock.

Players must consider using the " Recommended " button before placing skill points in other skill trees. It can provide build ideas based on raids, dungeons, and popularity.

Respeccing an entire skill tree

Click the "Reset" button to reset every skill tree (Image via Sportskeeda)

As you progress through Lost Ark and earn more and more levels, you will eventually complete several skill trees. Rather than respec skill points for each skill tree individually, you can reset all of your skill trees at once.

Step 1: Open the Combat Skills menu. Press K or select Character in the bottom-right corner.

Step 2: In the bottom-left corner of the Combat Skills menu, click Reset.

Step 3: To confirm, click OK.

How to create skill presets in Lost Ark

Skill presets are found along the top (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lost Ark also provides players the option to create multiple skill presets and switch them on the fly. It’s a great way for, say, tanks to switch to a damage-dealing build when they aren’t questing with friends. However, it should be noted that skill presets cannot be changed during combat.

Step 1: Open the Combat Skills menu.

Step 2: You will see a series of numbers at the top of the Combat Skills menu. Each one corresponds to a skill preset you can create.

Step 3: To name your skill preset, click on the small pencil and paper icon in the top-left corner of the Combat Skills menu.

Step 4: Type in a name and click OK.

Players are given two skill presets for free. Should players wish to create more, they will have to spend Crystals, in-game currency bought with real money. However, Lost Ark also rewards players with Crystals for completing various in-game events like achievements, quests, or exchanging Royal Crystals or Gold.

