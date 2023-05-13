How to get Incognito Series players in MLB The Show 23

The Incognito Series is easily one of the most elaborate releases in MLB The Show 23. It’s part of the Season Two events that went live on May 12 and marked the launch of plenty of new content. The series is practically embedded into almost all game modes in Diamond Dynasty. In other words, there are plenty of ways to acquire the special cards that belong to this series.

Developer San Diego Studio has ensured that your chances won’t be limited while trying to get an Incognito Series card. From the seasonal reward path to the Kaiju series rewards, there are plenty of ways for you to reinforce your squads. Moreover, playing Team Affinity during the second season will be very helpful.

Let’s look at the Incognito Series in MLB The Show 23 and how you can earn the highest number of its promo cards.

The Incognito Series is a major attraction of MLB The Show 23’s second season

Team Affinity has the highest number of Incognito Series players. Both the American and National Leagues have five players from each division. To earn these cards, you will have to grind a lot.

The main way to get these cards in MLB The Show 23 is to progress on the Team Affinity reward path. You'll get choice packs when you reach certain milestones on the path. If you complete the Team Affinity reward path, you’ll end up with all the Incognito Series players.

American League

East

Kevin Youkilis (1B) – “Youk” – Red Sox

Eddie Murray (1B) – “Steady Eddie” – Orioles

Nestor Cortes Jr. (SP) – “Nasty Nestor” – Yankees

Tyler Glasnow (SP) – “Baby Giraffe” – Rays

José Berríos (SP) – “La Makina” – Blue Jays

Central

White Merrifield (2B) – “Two-Hit Whit” – Royals

Steven Kwan (LF) – “The Chosen Kwan” – Guardians

Al Kaline (RF) – “Mr. Tiger” – Tigers

Lucas Giolito (SP) – “Big Foot” – White Sox

Sonny Gray (SP) – “Pickles” – Twins

West

Mike Napoli (C) – “Porterhouse” – Rangers

Jimmie Fox (1B) – “Double X” – Athletics

Kyle Seager (3B) – “Corey’s Brother” – Mariners

Chili Davis (DH) – “Chili Dawg” – Angels

Lance McCullers Jr. (SP) – “Snap Dragon 1” – Astros

National League

East

Jon Berti (SS) – “Birdman” – Marlins

Tim Raines (LF) – “Rock” – Nationals

Jacob deGrom (SP) – “deGrominator” – Mets

Roy Halladay (SP) – “Doc Halladay” – Phillies

Spencer Strider (SP) – “Silver Strider” – Braves

Central

Paul Molitor (3B) – “The Ignitor” – Brewers

Ernie Banks (SS) – “Mr. Cub” – Cubs

Adam Dunn (LF) – “Big Donkey” – Reds

Roberto Clemente (RF) – “The Great One” – Pirates

West

Max Muncy (1B) – “Funky Muncy” – Dodgers

C.J. Cron (1B) – “Big Fella” – Rockies

Nick Ahmed (SS) – “Slick Nick” – Diamondbacks

Tony Gwynn (RF) – “Mr. Padre” – Padres

Matt Cain (SP) – “The Horse” – Giants

Season Two features two ways to get Incognito Series players in MLB The Show 23. One of them is in the 97 overall pack, which includes seven different picks. The other is the Boss Pack, which has three picks, all of which have 99 overalls.

Playing in the online Ranked mode in MLB The Show 23 will also benefit you, as you can earn two different packs from it. The Wild Card Reward Choice pack offers a 94 overall Jon Gray (SP). The World Series Reward Choice pack has three different picks, with each card having a 99 overall.

Finally, the Choice Pack 3 is available in the MLB The Show 23 store. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll get an Incognito Series player, but there’s a great chance to acquire the 99-rated Mickey Mantle for your team.

