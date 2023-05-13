How to get Incognito Series players in MLB The Show 23

The Incognito Series is easily one of the most elaborate releases in MLB The Show 23. It’s part of the Season Two events that went live on May 12 and marked the launch of plenty of new content. The series is practically embedded into almost all game modes in Diamond Dynasty. In other words, there are plenty of ways to acquire the special cards that belong to this series.
Developer San Diego Studio has ensured that your chances won’t be limited while trying to get an Incognito Series card. From the seasonal reward path to the Kaiju series rewards, there are plenty of ways for you to reinforce your squads. Moreover, playing Team Affinity during the second season will be very helpful.
Let’s look at the Incognito Series in MLB The Show 23 and how you can earn the highest number of its promo cards.
The Incognito Series is a major attraction of MLB The Show 23’s second season
Team Affinity has the highest number of Incognito Series players. Both the American and National Leagues have five players from each division. To earn these cards, you will have to grind a lot.
The main way to get these cards in MLB The Show 23 is to progress on the Team Affinity reward path. You'll get choice packs when you reach certain milestones on the path. If you complete the Team Affinity reward path, you’ll end up with all the Incognito Series players.
American League
East
- Kevin Youkilis (1B) – “Youk” – Red Sox
- Eddie Murray (1B) – “Steady Eddie” – Orioles
- Nestor Cortes Jr. (SP) – “Nasty Nestor” – Yankees
- Tyler Glasnow (SP) – “Baby Giraffe” – Rays
- José Berríos (SP) – “La Makina” – Blue Jays
Central
- White Merrifield (2B) – “Two-Hit Whit” – Royals
- Steven Kwan (LF) – “The Chosen Kwan” – Guardians
- Al Kaline (RF) – “Mr. Tiger” – Tigers
- Lucas Giolito (SP) – “Big Foot” – White Sox
- Sonny Gray (SP) – “Pickles” – Twins
West
- Mike Napoli (C) – “Porterhouse” – Rangers
- Jimmie Fox (1B) – “Double X” – Athletics
- Kyle Seager (3B) – “Corey’s Brother” – Mariners
- Chili Davis (DH) – “Chili Dawg” – Angels
- Lance McCullers Jr. (SP) – “Snap Dragon 1” – Astros
National League
East
- Jon Berti (SS) – “Birdman” – Marlins
- Tim Raines (LF) – “Rock” – Nationals
- Jacob deGrom (SP) – “deGrominator” – Mets
- Roy Halladay (SP) – “Doc Halladay” – Phillies
- Spencer Strider (SP) – “Silver Strider” – Braves
Central
- Paul Molitor (3B) – “The Ignitor” – Brewers
- Ernie Banks (SS) – “Mr. Cub” – Cubs
- Adam Dunn (LF) – “Big Donkey” – Reds
- Roberto Clemente (RF) – “The Great One” – Pirates
West
- Max Muncy (1B) – “Funky Muncy” – Dodgers
- C.J. Cron (1B) – “Big Fella” – Rockies
- Nick Ahmed (SS) – “Slick Nick” – Diamondbacks
- Tony Gwynn (RF) – “Mr. Padre” – Padres
- Matt Cain (SP) – “The Horse” – Giants
Season Two features two ways to get Incognito Series players in MLB The Show 23. One of them is in the 97 overall pack, which includes seven different picks. The other is the Boss Pack, which has three picks, all of which have 99 overalls.
Playing in the online Ranked mode in MLB The Show 23 will also benefit you, as you can earn two different packs from it. The Wild Card Reward Choice pack offers a 94 overall Jon Gray (SP). The World Series Reward Choice pack has three different picks, with each card having a 99 overall.
Finally, the Choice Pack 3 is available in the MLB The Show 23 store. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll get an Incognito Series player, but there’s a great chance to acquire the 99-rated Mickey Mantle for your team.