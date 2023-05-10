MLB The Show 23 season 2 Team Affinity: Best Player items, collections and rewards 

MLB The Show 23 is constantly releasing new updates for gamers. The makers at San Diego Studios and Sony are focusing on keeping the fans satisfied with their content of the game. And now, they are all set to introduce season 2 full of new content for gamers.

The season 2 content is expected to drop on May 12, 2023. The makers have released a teaser for the same on Twitter. One of the featured content that is being highlighted by the makers is Team Affinity season 2. It will be called Kaiju, and is a popular aspect of the Diamond Dynasty providing gamers chances to earn special diamonds, team rewards and packs for the game.

The first season was based on the Charisma series and was well-liked by the players. Season 2 can have 30+ players. The new card series will be called the Team Affinity Incognito series.

Moreover, the makers of the game have also revealed some captain cards in the Team Affinity part.

In the AL East, the captains are Yandy Diaz, Whitey Ford, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., John Means and Enrique Hernandez.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow



Here is a look at the Captains you'll find in the NL Central!



Catch our MLB The Show Content Show live on Friday to learn even more about Season 2.



#MLBTheShow Season 2 is coming!Here is a look at the Captains you'll find in the NL Central!Catch our MLB The Show Content Show live on Friday to learn even more about Season 2. Season 2 is coming!Here is a look at the Captains you'll find in the NL Central! ⚾Catch our MLB The Show Content Show live on Friday to learn even more about Season 2.#MLBTheShow https://t.co/5F675UaXG5

For NL Central, the captains are Mark McGwire, Kyle Hendricks, Nick Lodolo, David Bednar and Greg Vaughn.

The Kaiju program will introduce the cards of Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Lowe, Corey Kluber and David Wright. They are expected to have 99 OVR.

Apart from these, other features of season 2 will include Set 2 cards and include cards of Steve Kwan, Jacob DeGrom and Max Muncy. Furthermore, after collecting all Set 2 cards, gamers will get a 99 OVR card for Hank Aaron, Randy Johnson and David Wright.

Other features include New XP Rewards Path and a new ranked season, which will be four weeks long.

Gamers will get to know more when season 2 launches on Friday.

MLB The Show 23 Prices and Platforms

MLB The Show 23 has various platforms and pricings

MLB The Show 23 can be played on various platforms like PS4 and PS5. It is also available on Xbox One, Xbox series XIS and Nintendo Switch. While it is not available for PC, it might change with future instalments.

Pricing varies for the game. While the Previous Generation Standard Edition costs $59.99, the Next Generation Standard Edition costs $69.99. Similarly, both the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Captain Editions cost $99.99.

It is expected that season 2 will continue to provide gamers with as much fun as season 1 did.

