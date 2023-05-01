How to get Jedi robes in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers several outfits and customization options within the game, and Jedi Robes will be at the very top if you’re a die-hard fan of the franchise. After all, how can you turn down an opportunity to make Cal look like the very member of The Force in the game? Moreover, you can unlock the cosmetics by playing the game, as this item doesn’t require the Digital Deluxe Edition or any additional purchase.

All you have to do is complete the game to a certain extent and follow the instructions below. Whether you’re a new or experienced player, the Jedi Robes will make Cal stand apart. Not only is the outfit completely different from what Cal wears by default, but it pays a perfect homage to the Star Wars series.

The Jedi Robes can be found in Star Wars Jedi Survivor after completing a certain portion of the game

The main campaign of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is quite engaging, and it follows up the events of the first game. Once you have completed a certain stage of the main campaign, you’ll need to travel to Jedha for the second time. You’ll then be told about the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary, which plays a major role in the lore surrounding the Anchorites.

After your second visit to Jedha, travel across the in-game world until you reach a destination called Trailhead Pantheon.

The area has many interiors and tunnels; you must follow them as part of the main campaign.

You’ll come across a dark room where the Meditation Hall Echo is present.

Go past it to find the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Circle.

Return to where you found the Echo, but you’ll now be on the second floor.

Wall run to the opposite side, and you’ll find a Star Wars Jedi Survivor Ornate treasure chest.

This chest contains the Jedi Robes you have been looking to find in the game. Thankfully, you won’t have to put in any more effort after finding it, as the chest offers the full set. This includes a jacket, pants, and all available color palettes.

Of course, there are plenty of other cosmetic items for Cal that you can unlock in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Some will only be unlocked if you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition. However, some nice alternatives, like the Jedi Robes, can be unlocked for free by playing the campaign.

