How to get the jigsaw code in Free Fire 2020

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise in popularity in the last few years, with 500 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store. Much of its success can be credited to the frequent special events that the developers release to enhance the battle royale experience for the player.

A new Free Fire update, "The Rise of Chrono," will soon be rolled out on December 7. The developers have also introduced an event in the game called Guess The Ambassador which will end tomorrow, i.e. on December 6.

Players have a chance to play the event and win an exclusive reward in the game. They can do so by playing a mini-game in the Guess The Ambassador event. To finish the mini game, players need to collect jigsaw codes by sharing them with friends.

This article looks at the ways to get jigsaw codes in Free Fire.

Jigsaw codes in Free Fire: How to get them?

The Jigsaw codes are unique codes that are found by sharing each of the jigsaw puzzle pieces under the Guess The Ambassador event. Players will have one jigsaw puzzle piece by default on the board and they can copy and share this code to get new puzzle pieces on the 5 piece puzzle board.

Here is a simplified way to find the jigsaw codes in Free Fire:

Run Free Fire.

Wait for the default loading Menu to appear.

Open the Guess The Ambassador event on Free Fire's event section tab present at the left-hand side of the screen.

After opening the events tab, scroll down to the bottom of the screen to the jigsaw puzzle section where 1 piece of the jigsaw will already be given by default.

Tap on the option, Give Jigsaw Code present at the bottom right side of the puzzle pieces in yellow.

Tap again on the default puzzle piece to check the box and then press on Confirm.

A new menu will appear, displaying the code of the jigsaw piece.

Tap on the Copy option and share it with friends so that they can do the same.

Exchange codes with each other to get all of them and then collect all the pieces of the puzzle to write down the correct answer.

Players can also visit Free Fire's official social media platforms to obtain jigsaw codes.

