How to get Jin’s Aloy-inspired outfit in Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima’s latest 2.5 patch adds a new cosmetic inspired by Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn to celebrate the coming of the next entry in the franchise, Forbidden West.

Sucker Punch Productions have talked about just how excited they are about the launch of Guerrilla Games’ upcoming title. To commemorate the occasion, they have added a new outfit for Jin, which is inspired by Aloy and the universe of the Horizon franchise.

In a tweet, they addressed the new cosmetic, and wrote:

"We are so excited for Horizon: Forbidden West from our friends at Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise."

As the tweet suggests, the outfit can be claimed very easily by just repairing a Wind Shrine to the north of the Iki Islands and solving a puzzle.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the cosmetic is limited to Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut owners, and will not be available for those who just have the base copy of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima 2.5 adds a new Platinum difficulty option to Survival mode

Apart from the cosmetic, there is a new 'Platinum Difficulty' option that Sucker Punch Production seems to have included in the game. According to the PlayStation page description, the new difficulty level will be:

“Standard gameplay and will not feature weekly modifiers like Nightmare but is harder than the gameplay offered in Gold difficulty, with better rewards and a higher chance for high-level gear.”

The new completionist difficulty will provide players with better gears in the game but will be significantly more challenging to complete.

Moreover, for Ghost of Tsushima Legends, which is the multiplayer aspect of the game, the new update has added a social feature that will allow players to block others and avoid being matched with them in the future.

“Added Block button to Social tab in the pause menu. This will allow players to add anyone they have matched with in-game directly to the PlayStation’s built-in blocklist to prevent matchmaking with that player in the future.”

With Horizon Forbidden West set to launch officially on February 18, 2022, PlayStation owners are very excited to see what the upcoming PS exclusive will have to offer.

