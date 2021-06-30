How to get Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced its latest character, Kazuha, a 5-star Anemo sword-user.

Kazuha is a banner-exclusive character, only available in the "Leaves in the Wind" banner for the time being. To add him to the roster, players will need to summon him using Intertwined Fates, which almost certainly means spending Primogems.

This article explains exactly how players can obtain Kazuha and the amount of wishes needed to get him.

Also read: What is Genshin impact wish simulator and how to use it

How to summon Kazuha from Genshin Impact’s “Leaves in the Wind” event banner

Genshin Impact's newest character event banner (image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players must use their Intertwined Fates on the new character event banner to summon Kazuha. They can purchase Intertwined Fates from Paimon's Bargains, or directly from the gacha page with Primogems.

Generally, the odds of summoning a 5-star character like Kazuha are pretty slim. However, owing to Genshin Impact’s pity system, players with enough Intertwined Fates can guarantee they get him.

Intertwined Fate description (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: How to get Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's pity feature

In Kazuha’s banner, and all others, there is a hidden mechanic involving “pity.” Pity indicates how many wishes have been made on a banner since the player’s last 5-star pull.

Players can check their pity under the History tab on the banner page. Here, they should just count the amount of wishes made since their last 5-star summon. Pity carries over when banners change, so players should still count wishes made on past banners.

Banner history with one pity (image via Genshin Impact)

Pity is important to Genshin Impact’s gacha because players are guaranteed one 5-star summon for every 90 wishes on the character banners. However, they don’t always get the featured 5-star character, Kazuha in this case, when they make a 5-star wish.

Players who received the featured character in their last 5-star summon have just a 50/50 chance of getting the featured character the next time around. Those who “lose” the 50/50 and get a different 5-star character are guaranteed to get the featured character on their next 5-star summon.

IM OFFICIALLY A KAZUHA HAVER THANK YOU GACHA GODS I WON 50/50!! I HOPE KAZUHA WANTERS GET HIM<3 #Kazuha pic.twitter.com/1XMMB3N9nP — francheska! (@cheskamanere) June 29, 2021

How many Primogems and Intertwined Fates are needed to get Kazuha?

Each Intertwined Fate costs 160 Primogems, so with zero pity, these are the requirements to guarantee Kazuha:

Players who win the 50/50 or are guaranteed the featured character need 90 Intertwined Fates, or 14,400 Primogems at most.

Players who lose the 50/50 need 180 Intertwined Fates, or 28,800 Primogems at most.

Regardless of the 50/50, saving over 10,000 Primogems is a daunting task. Fortunately, Genshin Impact’s gacha has something called “soft pity.” This refers to the high chance of getting a 5-star character once pity is in the high 70s.

Wish 65, nothing yet. Why am I even surprised that I'm hitting soft pity again... Well, at least I got a C4 Bennet and Lion's Roar. pic.twitter.com/3R208ml7Fp — Wisaka Wikoto (@CEOofMisaka) June 29, 2021

Players may need just 75 Intertwined Fates, or 12,000 Primogems, to get Kazuha. Or, if they lose a 50/50, players will need around 150 Intertwined Fates, or 24,000 Primogems, with soft pity.

To save Primogems, players can purchase Intertwined Fates from Paimon’s Bargains. Here, they can spend their Stardust and Starglitter instead of Primogems to obtain wishes.

Intertwined Fate in the Starglitter Exchange (image via Genshin Impact)

When will Kazuha’s banner end?

As usual, Kazuha’s banner will be available for three full weeks. The banner will end on July 21 at 4:00 a.m. (UTC+8).

Players who miss Kazuha during this period may still get him in the future if and when Genshin Impact reruns the event banner. There’s no clue when that'll happen, so players who desperately want Kazuha should try to summon him now while he’s around.

Also read: Who is Varka in Genshin Impact

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul