How to get the Laboratory in Enshrouded

The Laboratory in Enshrouded is an essential facility that lets you craft vital end-game resources and items. It serves as the pinnacle of scientific exploration in the game. However, to craft it, you have to go through all the Balthazar the Alchemist’s Quests.

In this feature, we’ll list down the raw materials you need to collect and all the quests you need to complete to reach a stage where you can build a Laboratory for yourself.

How to craft the Laboratory in Enshrouded

Once you complete the Powerful Alchemy mission of Ancient Spire in the Springfields and meet Balthazar the Alchemist, he immediately starts assigning a string of quests.

Completing these unlocks the Alchemist’s ability to craft more potent equipments and base of operations like the Laboratory in Enshrouded.

Here are the various bases where the Alchemist can work in Enshrouded:

Mortar

Alchemy Station

Laboratory

You need to complete the following string of missions to get to a stage where you can craft the Laboratory in Enshrouded:

An Eternal Spell Quest

The Alchemist’s Rumor

The Alchemist’s Mortar

Carpentry Assistance

A Black Cauldron for the Alchemist

Scientific Instruments for a Laboratory

The Scientific Instruments for a Laboratory is the final and most interesting mission of them all. It requires you to find certain scientific instruments in the Research Tower and retrieve them back to the Alchemist.

To complete this particular mission, you need to go through Kindlewastes up to the Eldermere Dam Excavation Site. It is located to the east of the Nomad Highlands Tower. You’ll come across a Shroud-filled Chasm due East.

Enter the Chasm and continue to travel east until you reach an open valley with no Shrouds. Look for an Excavation site built into the mountain and also bird nests, as you’ll find the scientific instruments inside them.

Be careful of the Vultures that lurk, they are tough and resilient creatures. The best strategy to perish them is to shoot them from afar with a bow and an arrow in Enshrouded.

Once you procure the scientific instruments, head back to the Alchemist to complete the quest. Now, the Alchemist will be able to build the Laboratory in Enshrouded.

Here are the resources and raw materials you need to make yourself a Laboratory:

10X Glass: Can be created in the Smelter, which costs 30X Sand, 5X Charcoal.

Can be created in the Smelter, which costs 30X Sand, 5X Charcoal. 10XBronze Bars: Can be forged in the Smelter. Costs 7X Copper Bars, 3X Tin Bars and 10X Charcoal.

Can be forged in the Smelter. Costs 7X Copper Bars, 3X Tin Bars and 10X Charcoal. 5X Lump of Clay

10X Copper Bars: Can be forged by Smelting 20 Charcoal with 20 Copper Ore.

Can be forged by Smelting 20 Charcoal with 20 Copper Ore. 40X Fire Bricks: Can be made by mixing one Wood Log with one Clay in the Kiln.

The uses of Laboratory in Enshrouded

Quite a few pre-craftable resources are needed to build a Laboratory (Image via YouTube/ Sutr Plays)

When you successfully craft the Laboratory, your Alchemist will be able to craft many vital end-game items and recipes. Some of them are listed below:

Oil

Paper

Black Powder recipes

different kinds of Spices

Nitrate

