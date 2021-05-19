How to get a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A ladder is one of the most essential tools for a player to have in the early game of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons have multiple levels. When a player first moves in, those levels aren't reachable with stairs or ramps. This makes them impossible to access.

However, the impossible is made possible when players get their hands on a ladder. A ladder is a great tool that allows players to take shortcuts rather than run up a set of stairs.

Tasks players must complete to obtain a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unlike other tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the ladder has infinite durability (Image via Nintendo)

There are a lot of tasks that players must complete before they can obtain a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The first task is simply paying off the tent and building a home. From there, players will have to select a place for Nook's Cranny. Eventually, Tom Nook will give the player a kit that will allow for the construction of a bridge. Players can then place the kit and wait for the bridge to be constructed.

Tom Nook will give the player a kit for the construction of a bridge (Image via Nintendo)

Tom Nook will now ask for help in placing the lots for the other villages on the island. Players will need to find a good spot for each one, place their lots down, and return to Tom Nook to let him know that it has been completed.

Now, players will have to help furnish the houses of their Animal Crossing: New Horizons neighbors. Tom Nook will indicate that one of the recipes for furnishing requires flowers on a different level.

The recipe for crafting a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

This will prompt him to provide the D.I.Y. recipe for the ladder. Crafting the ladder requires four wood, four hardwood and four softwood. Crafting can be done at the workbench inside of Resident Services.

Once crafted, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can ascend to the other levels of the island. Unlike other tools, the ladder has infinite durability, which means it will not break after any amount of use.