Cherry is a sisterly villager type in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This means she is very caring toward the player, less vain than others. But she is extremely straightforward and blunt about things. Her punk rock look makes perfect sense.

This red dog is one of the best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If a player is lucky to have her on their island, then they need to know what kind of gifts are best for Cherry.

What gifts are for Cherry in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Image via Nintendo

Becoming true friends with villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be every player's goal. This is a milestone achievement in ACNH, but how it is calculated is still unseen.

The best option is to talk to the villagers every day, help them with tasks they need done, and never ever forget their birthday. Be sure to wish them a happy birthday with a nice gift.

When it comes to Cherry, she loves things that are black or purple in color. This includes a ton of items in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons catalog, so be on the lookout.

She likes "cool" and "elegant" styled items. This is also a list which has tons of things to choose from in ACNH. Here are a few examples, showing just what Cherry likes to receive:

Zigzag-Print Dress

Shorts Outfit

Parka Undercoat

Reflector

Floral Lace Dress

Skull Tee

Rimmed Glasses

Bone Costume

Dandy Hat

Pilot Shades

Botanical Tee

Eye Patch

Just be sure these items are in the appropriate color to match her favorites. Clotching is always a good choice for Cherry, as she loves to rock new looks provided to her by the player.

When it comes to furniture, she likes things with a horror theme, a kid theme, or ones that are just plain expensive. Get her the right gift for her birthday or just because and she'll be at true friend status in no time.