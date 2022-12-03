How to get Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989 in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound has a wide variety of cars for players to utilize during their stay in Lakeshore City. From beginner-friendly to extremely high-end vehicles, players have a lot to choose from in the title.

This article will detail players on how to obtain the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary edition (1989), along with some details on its performance and handling.

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary (1989) can be purchased for $216,500 in Need for Speed Unbound

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary as seen in the Garage (Image via YouTube/TheGreenIguana)

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary is a mid-engine supercar manufactured between 1988 and 1990. This car was created in celebration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Lamborghini.

It is also the final model of the series, based on the 5000QV, and uses its longitudinal V12 engine with 48 valves. The automobile's exterior was designed by Horacio Pagani with an aggressive duct theme.

The car can be unlocked by progressing through the campaign. It can be bought for $216,500 in-game. Players can, however, immediately purchase this vehicle in a multiplayer mode labeled "Lakeshore Online."

This particular car is also an excellent starter choice due to its relative ease of unlock and incredible handling, especially at the start of the game.

What makes the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary so good in Need for Speed Unbound?

As mentioned previously, the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary is an excellent early-game vehicle for players to familiarize themselves with. The car has incredible design and control and is sure to make heads turn while blazing through the finish line.

The car has the following features within the game:

An A+ Rating with a score of 224.

It has a top speed of 183 miles or 295 kilometers per hour.

The automobile can hit 0 to 60 miles per hour in a respectable 4.4 seconds.

It has a Handling of 60% grip.

The vehicle also possesses Road Traction, making it suitable for the city environment.

What is Need for Speed Unbound?

Need for Speed Unbound is the twenty-fifth entry in the long-running Need for Speed video game series. The racing video game was developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The title is Criterion’s second gig as the main developer since 2012’s Most Wanted.

Incredible visuals adorn the gameplay of Need for Speed Unbound (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game is set in the fictional Lakeshore City, inspired by Chicago, and features a unique graffiti-based aesthetic with stylized cartoon accents merged with photorealistic elements.

As such, the title breathes much-needed fresh air into the Need for Speed franchise and is sure to catch the attention of fans worldwide.

Need for Speed Unbound was officially released worldwide on December 2, 2022. Gamers who previously bought the Palace Edition have enjoyed early access since November 29, 2022.

