How to get the latest Predatory Cobra MP40 Evo SMG from Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

Free Fire is a prominent battle royale game developed and published by Garena. The developers regularly introduce numerous new exclusive items like costumes, skins, and more that enable players to customize their experience up to a certain extent.

Gun skins in Free Fire aren’t only for aesthetic purposes, as some even have specific stat boosters. A few months back, the first upgradable/Evo gun skin was added to the game in the form of the ‘Blue Flame Draco.’

Recently, the fourth Evo Gun skin, ‘Predatory Cobra MP40,’ made its way into Free Fire, and players can avail of it from the Faded Wheel event.

Obtaining the latest Predatory Cobra MP40 Evo SMG in Free Fire

The post by Free Fire regarding the MP40 reads:

“The newest Evo gun, the Predatory Cobra MP40, is here! To join the fray, transform into the most lethal weapon skin you’ll ever see!”

As mentioned previously, users can procure the Predatory Cobra MP40 skin via the Faded Wheel, running between February 20th and March 21st.

There are ten prizes in the event, but users have to remove two rewards they do not require. They can then start withdrawing events from the Faded Wheel.

It is crucial to note that the costs of the spin increase subsequently. As the rewards do not repeat, players are guaranteed to receive the Predatory Cobra MP40 skin in eight spins or less.

The costs of the spins are 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds. Therefore, players can obtain the Predatory Cobra MP40 for 903 diamonds or less.

How to access the Faded Wheel and obtain the Predatory Cobra MP40

Users can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and tap the ‘Luck Royale’ option.

Click the Luck Royale option

Step 2: They can click the ‘Predatory Cobra MP40’ tab as shown in the picture below:

Tap on the Predatory Cobra MP40

Step 3: Next, gamers have to remove the rewards they do not need and press the ‘SPIN’ button.

Choose the SPIN option

