Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and M8N are two of the most popular YouTubers in the Free Fire community. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 21.1 million on YouTube, the latter has over 5.82 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10694 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2614 of them, making his win rate 24.44%. He has accumulated 39642 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.91.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1668 games and has won on 307 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.40%. With a K/D ratio of 4.75, he has 6469 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 903 solo games and has triumphed in 77 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.52%. He has killed 2286 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 843 squad games and has 131 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 15.53%. He has registered 3264 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.58 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 29 ranked duo matches and has won once, maintaining a win rate of 3.44%. He has 59 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Ajjubhai has played 14 ranked solo games and has 1 Booyah, making his win rate 7.14%. He has 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.84 in this mode.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats

M8N has played 14256 squad matches and has won on 1591 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.16%. He has secured 42225 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The YouTuber has also won 803 of the 3103 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 25.87%. In the process, he has bagged 12172 frags at a K/D of 5.29.

M8N has played 1306 solo games and has triumphed in 225 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.22%. He has 4306 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.98.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, M8N has played 1335 squad games and has triumphed in 66 of them, making his win rate 4.94%. He has 2744 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.16 in this mode.

The content creator also has 28 wins in the 86 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 32.55%. With 320 frags to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.52.

M8N has played 29 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 7 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.13%. He has accumulated 136 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.18 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, Ajjubhai has an edge over M8N in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, M8N has better overall stats in the lifetime solo and duo games.

This is the same case in the current ranked season, with Ajjubhai boasting better stats in the squad matches, and M8N having the edge in the solo and duo games.

