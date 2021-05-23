How to get legendary gun skins in Free Fire OB27 Update

In Free Fire, gun skins play a very significant role in gameplay. Aside from making the game more visually appealing, some skins have boosted statistics that can be very useful when the user faces opponents on the battlegrounds.

There are a lot of gun skins added to the game periodically by the developers. Most players crave to get their hands on these skins and look for ways to acquire them.

This article provides information about how users can receive legendary gun skins in Garena Free Fire in the OB27 version of the game.

How to obtain legendary gun skins in Free Fire

Several methods can be used to get the skin in Free Fire. Here are a few of them:

Crates/Boxes

Gun crates

Gun crates/boxes are one of the best routes by which the players can have a shot at receiving the skins. In the in-game store, loads of crates are prevalent that users can purchase to try their luck.

There are two divisions of the boxes:

Legend Box

Theme Box

Legend Box consists of legendary skins and costs 40 diamonds. Here are the steps to purchase them:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the “Store” icon.

Step 2: Press the “Armory” tab and tap on the “Legend box” option.

Step 3: Select the required one and click the “Purchase” button.

Weapon Royale and more

Weapon Royale

Weapon Royale is another method by which users can procure legendary gun skins in Garena Free Fire. Each spin on it costs 40 diamonds, whereas 10+1 spins are priced at 400 diamonds.

Presently, the “Parafal Persia Prowess” Weapon Royale is going on. Apart from that, legendary gun skins sometimes come out in the “Faded Wheel” and “Incubator.”

Follow these steps to access Weapon Royale:

Step 1: After opening the game, users must click on the “Luck Royale” icon.

Step 2: Next, they have to press the “Weapon Royale.” Then, players can select the required spin option.

Excluding the aforementioned methods, players can participate in events and complete the exact requirements to get gun skins and additional rewards. They are regularly added to the game by developers during festivals, collaborations, and other occasions.

