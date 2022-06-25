How to get Lightbringer emblems in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has been going strong since its release, and it recently celebrated its six-year anniversary with the Twisted Masquerade event.

The game's killer-chasing-survivor gameplay loop is great fun, and it's thrilling to see horror icons like Michael Myers hunt down clueless campers.

Between the fun and games, players are rewarded for their efforts, regardless of whether they are controlling a Survivor or Killer.

In Trials, Dead by Daylight players can collect Emblems at the end of a match. There are eight different Emblems to obtain, split between Survivors and Killers. By performing specific tasks in Trials, players gain points and eventually Emblems related to said tasks.

Lightbringer Emblems are one of four Emblems that players can earn as a Survivor.

Survivors in Dead by Daylight will receive a Lightbringer Emblem depending on how many points they earned

Completing tasks in Dead by Daylight's Trials helps players earn points, the number of which varies depending on what they are doing in the game.

Listed below are the activities that count towards earning Lightbringer Emblems:

Getting chased when a Generator is repaired : Five points (to every Survivor)

: Five points (to every Survivor) Getting chased while a Dull Totem is being cleansed : Five points

: Five points Getting chased while a Hex Totem is being cleansed : 10 points

: 10 points Survivors that open Exit Gates : 15 points

: 15 points For cleansing a Dull Totem : 20 points

: 20 points Getting chased while others repair Generators : Up to 33 points

: Up to 33 points For cleansing a Hex Totem : 50 points

: 50 points Generator Repairs: Up to 100 points (varies based how many Survivors do the work)

The last activity is certainly the most lucrative activity of them all. However, there’s a good chance that those points will be split among the other Survivors (if they choose to help). For example, if all four Survivors are helping, each one will only earn 25 points.

Players should instead focus on cleansing Dull Totems and Hex Totems. These activities can be very rewarding, though entirely reliant on how often Killers actually use them.

When Dead by Daylight players complete a match, the points they earn are tallied. Depending on how many points they have earned, Survivors will receive a Lightbringer Emblem. However, it has four different tiers:

Bronze : Awarded for earning 30 points

: Awarded for earning 30 points Silver : Awarded for earning 100 points

: Awarded for earning 100 points Gold : Awarded for earning 190 points

: Awarded for earning 190 points Iridescent: Awarded for earning 270 points

These Emblems are directly tied to a player’s Grade.

The old ranking system in the game has since been replaced. The current grading system works in a similar fashion but has a few key differences, such as never losing a Grade. Survivors and Killers now have their own Grade.

Depending on which tier of Emblem Dead by Daylight players earn (there are three other versions, apart from Lightbringer Emblem), these will move the player closer to the next Grade.

The Dead by Daylight community calls these “pips.” Naturally, players should aim to earn the highest tier of the Lightbringer Emblem if they want to advance Grades sooner.

