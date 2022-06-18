How to unlock all Twisted Masquerade Masks in Dead by Daylight

In celebration of Dead by Daylight’s 6th anniversary, the developers released a fun and rewarding event for players to dive right into: the Twisted Masquerade.

In addition to event challenges for the newest survivor and killer, Haddie Kaur and The Dredge, respectively, there are free cosmetics that players can obtain in the game during the event. Twelve Twisted Masquerade Masks can be collected in this event, provided the player is willing to do some legwork.

The event will be live in the game from June 16 to June 30, 2022, which should give plenty of time for Dead by Daylight players to collect every Twisted Masquerade Mask in the game. Here’s how to obtain the masks in-game.

How to obtain Twisted Masquerade Masks in Dead by Daylight

Obtaining every Twisted Masquerade Mask in Dead by Daylight will take a significant amount of effort, whether the player is playing as the killer or as a survivor. It will also take coordination, time, and a little bit of luck, and if players were hoping for an easy method, there isn’t one.

In order to start collecting the Twisted Masquerade Masks, players first need to earn the Twisted Masquerade Ball invitation and the Frightful Flan offering. Otherwise, it won't be possible to collect the masks in the game.

Here's what players have to do first:

Step 1 : Equip the Frightful Flan offering.

: Equip the Frightful Flan offering. Step 2 : Join a match, either as a killer or a survivor. The process is the same for both teams.

: Join a match, either as a killer or a survivor. The process is the same for both teams. Step 3 : During the match, locate a black and gold pillar with faces etched into the carving.

: During the match, locate a black and gold pillar with faces etched into the carving. Step 4: Finish the match. Survivors have to complete the game until either the hatch or exit gates open. As the killer, you only need to finish the trial.

When the match ends and an invitation is still in hand, players will earn a Twisted Masquerade Mask at random, after which players will need to repeat the process. Now, here are a few things that players should know about the masks:

The invitation has to be picked up again to earn another mask

A mask is chosen at random, but you’ll never get the same mask twice

Any killer or survivor can be played

This means that players will have to play 12 games at a minimum in order to collect every single Twisted Masquerade Mask in Dead by Daylight's Twisted Masquerade event.

Every Twisted Masquerade Mask

There are 12 masks that players can collect during the Twisted Masquerade event. The reasoning was that the developers wanted to choose one survivor and one killer from every year since the game was released. Since Dead by Daylight has been around for six years, that equals 12 masks.

Here is every mask available and who it represents:

The Trapper

The Huntress

The Spirit

The Deathslinger

The Trickster

The Artist

Dwight Fairfield

Ace Visconti

Jane Romero

Yui Kimura

Elodie Rakoto

Mikaela Reid

Players should be on the lookout for other cosmetic rewards, especially for Dead by Daylight’s latest killer, The Dredge. The game’s newest survivor, Haddie Kaur, will also have event challenges tied to her character.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far