All Haddie Kaur perks in Dead By Daylight

Yesterday was a big day for Dead By Daylight players, with the yearly anniversary livestream being held to showcase some of the content coming to the game as well as other projects in mind for the IP. The highlight of this showcase came with the reveal of the newest chapter coming to the game.

Chapters are the names given to new content packs added to Dead By Daylight. Most chapters come with a survivor character and a killer character. However, a few chapters go above and beyond to add a map to the game as well. This chapter of the game comes with all the previously mentioned features.

Many players have taken an interest in the survivor for this chapter. Haddie Kaur is a paranormal investigator and podcaster who created the Harbinger of Hell web-series. She works endlessly in the game's lore to expose a cult that worships the game's antagoinist, The Entity, known as The Black Vale.

Haddie Kaur in Dead By Daylight: Perks and other details

Haddie is one of the most interesting survivors to be added to Dead By Daylight in a long time. Rather than being a licensed survivor with their own pre-determined background story, Haddie ties directly into the overarching narrative of the game with ties to Otto Stamper, the mentor of the killer, The Doctor.

With the addition of every new character to Dead By Daylight comes the addition of three new perks for players to add to their loadouts. Typically, the three perks introduced in a single character act are complimentary to one another as a way to encourage a certain playstyle with a particular character.

Residual Manifest

Residual Manifest is one of the perks that will come with Haddie. This is the perk many casual players are thrilled about as it allows them to inflict the Blindness status effect on the killer after blinding them with a flashlight. Previously, this status effect could only be inflicted on survivors, but that has changed with this perk.

While many players are excited about this perk, some members of the community have found it underwhelming. Analyzing competitive levels of play, this perk directly interferes with the game's goal as professional players need to focus on objectives. A skilled killer also knows where everything is, so it goes unnoticed.

As far as the secondary effect goes, players will be able to rummage through a chest once it is open to find a flashlight. While this is great for public lobbies, this effect also goes unnoticed in competitive play. Pro players will start the game with their items, so going for chests is often ill-advised.

Inner Focus

The next perk Haddie has at her disposal is Inner Focus. This perk lets the player see the scratch marks left by allies within 32 meters of the player. Scratch marks are one of the ways survivors can be tracked by the killer as they are left when the survivors sprint from place to place. This perk also has a secondary effect.

When a survivor is hit within the range of the player with this ability, the location of the killer is revealed to the player for a short time. When considering the effects of this perk, better survivor and killer tracking perks exist. Perks like Object of Obsession, Alert, and Bond provide much better options for gathering info.

The ability to track a survivor's scratch marks also lacks any use aside from cluttering up the screen of the player using it. With this in mind, this perk lacks much use in casual or competitive play. However, if this is the player's only option for killer or teammate tracking, it may suffice.

Overzealous

The final perk is one many players are excited for. Overzealous is a perk that grants players a boost to the speed with which they can repair generators, their main objective. Overzealous activates once the player with it equipped cleanses a totem. However, this perk goes away when the player loses a health state.

The community has already experimented with a few different combinations of other perks that players can use alongside Overzealous. Competitive players have speculated that this perk may pair well with Inner Strength in competitive play as both require the player to cleanse a totem to activate.

Chapter 24 PTB: Closing thoughts

As far as this chapter goes, in terms of the mainstream playerbase, the new survivor perks appear to cater more towards skilled players. Perks like Overzealous require the player to be good at either hiding or running from chases. Residual Manifest, on the other hand, requires players to be good with flashlights.

For players who focus on other aspects of gameplay like chasing and healing, however, feel this chapter is heavily lacking. When asked, Twitch streamer Blueinflight had this to say:

"They don't seem great, like, I'm already bad at the flashlight... I don't know, they don't look... great."

At 2:21:50, fellow Twitch streamer PeteGunnShow gave his opinion on potential builds that could use the Overzealous perk. He stated that Overzealous may have some potential uses with Inner Healing, which heals survivors after cleansing a totem. The streamer later took the remark back by mentioning the locker pressure applied by The Dredge.

