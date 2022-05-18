Dead by Daylight to get a new dating sim as future collaborations bring Attack On Titan and more

A Dead by Daylight dating sim and an AOT (Attack on Titan) collaboration isn't something that one would usually associate with the horror-survival game. Since its release, Dead by Daylight has been one of the best games for co-op horror survival. It centers around a squad of four players trying to outlast the killer and doing everything they can to do so. Since its release, the game has received several content expansions, with iconic characters from the horror genre making their way into the game. The upcoming period will take the franchise towards both the known and the unknown.

Attack on Titan is considered one of the most successful anime of all time, creating a cult following. AOT has recently collaborated with games like Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard. Based on information revealed by Behaviour Interactive, Eren Yeager and company will soon be making their way into the game. In extremely bizarre fashion, this is not the only news as an upcoming Dead by Daylight dating sim will send the game's players in an entirely new direction.

Dead by Daylight dating sim is being developed as Attack on Titan and more are set to be released in the future

Developed by Psyop, a visual novel called Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim will be available to all the fans. The game will be a dating sim like its name suggests, and will (obviously) be completely different from what the default game offers.

Instead of escaping the killer, players will try to woo them on the Murderer's Island. On one hand, this sounds quite bizarre, but also strangely interesting on the other. It remains to be seen how players will take on the completely different objective of impressing those that they have been trying to avoid for so long.

Behaviour Interactive has informed the community that the episodic stories won't be part of the main canon. The focus will also be more on humor and fun, but there will also be horror, which is the signature of Dead by Daylight.

The fun doesn't stop there, as Behaviour Interactive has listened to what fans have been asking for. According to the developers, fans have been asking for content related to anime and manga, and what better to go for than Attack on Titan!

In the near future, players will be able to get 10 skins from the iconic anime. These skins will be available to both players and killers, including signature outfits like that of Eren and the Armored Titan.

Incidentally, Dead by Daylight is not the first when it comes to showing off the Armored Titan as a skin. Call of Duty Vanguard has already featured the skin with some success, but the horror aspect of it could certainly add a different element.

There are also hints at Resident Evil coming up with a future collaboration, which would fit perfectly, given the game's overall theme. The future definitely looks quite bright for fans as they will be able to enjoy so many different genres.

