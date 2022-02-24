A Dead by Daylight "dating sim" trademark has been spotted in the wild - an elaborate April Fool's joke?

Dead by Daylight is undoubtedly one of the most popular Player versus Player (PvP) titles right now. But it looks like the horror-themed asymmetrical multiplayer game could be getting an unconventional spin-off.

The developer, Behvaiour Interactive, seems to have trademarked the title "Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim". Yes, this is not a hoax. There's even an official page for the trademark on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) site. It was filed on February 16, 2022.

Dead by Daylight + dating sim = odd combo

For those unaware, Dead by Daylight is a survival horror multiplayer title. It features players (or Survivors) trapped inside arenas, who must work together to solve simple puzzles to escape. Meanwhile, a baddie (called a Killer) from the treasure trove of horror media will try to prevent these Survivors from escaping by hunting them down and sacrificing them.

It's a pretty cool concept and the Killer roster has seen some interesting inclusions like Freddie Krueger (from Nightnare on Elm Street) and Pyramid Head (Silent Hill). The core gameplay loop involves players running around the arena and trying to activate generators that will open up a way out. The Killers, meanwhile, act as a deadly obstacle and have a variety of tricks up their sleeve that are unique to that character. For example, Leatherface (from Texas Chainsaw Massacre) can rush using his chainsaw.

Coming back to the topic at hand, it's hard to imagine how all of this will fit into the dating sim format. Does this imply that Survivors can date the Killers? Honestly, it's hard to see Nemesis (from Resident Evil) sign up for a relationship.

Assuming this is true (and there's evidence that it might be), it would certainly make for an ideal April Fool's joke in the game. Guess this only shows how keenly the developers are aware of fans shipping Survivors and Killers.

The Sadako Rising Chapter releases on March 8th.



Learn more about the Public Test Build, live NOW dbd.game/3GSBOrV This curse runs deeper than any ocean. Soon, she rises.The Sadako Rising Chapter releases on March 8th.Learn more about the Public Test Build, live NOW This curse runs deeper than any ocean. Soon, she rises.The Sadako Rising Chapter releases on March 8th.Learn more about the Public Test Build, live NOW 👉 dbd.game/3GSBOrV https://t.co/Zoipr1qK4z

Dead by Daylight is available on PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, Switch, PC and smartphones (Android and iOS). The game continues to get new updates and paid DLC characters - the latest being Sadako from the acclaimed horror series, The Ring. One of the series' characters, Yoichi Asakawa, will also be included as a Survivor. The new DLC called Sadako Rising Chapter, comes out on Match 8, 2022.

