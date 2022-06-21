How to get Frightful Flan in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight celebrated its sixth anniversary on June 14, 2022, and offered a fun reward to longtime players. The game has been popular among horror fans and online gaming fans, and the developers have continued to introduce new content in the game over the years.

The Frightful Flan is a present for fans who have kept the game going since its release, and although it can be very useful, it is only available for a limited time. Hence, players should grab as much flan as they can for the next two weeks and benefit from the rewards.

Buying the Frightful Flan offering in Dead by Daylight

The Twisted Masquerade has begun. Celebrate Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary with a new event.

dbd.game/3MgMmUp Ornate masks, fearful festivities, community challenges, and more.The Twisted Masquerade has begun. Celebrate Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary with a new event. Ornate masks, fearful festivities, community challenges, and more. The Twisted Masquerade has begun. Celebrate Dead by Daylight’s 6th Anniversary with a new event.dbd.game/3MgMmUp https://t.co/x4I6YaW3OV

Dead by Daylight features a total of six in-game currencies, all of which have their uses. Earning a Frightful Flan will require spending some Bloodpoints, but it will pay off with many more.

Players need to invest Bloodpoints into the Bloodweb to possibly earn Frightful Flan. It's never a guarantee, but the chances of obtaining one go up dramatically through higher levels. It is most likely to appear on any page after level 15 with a character's Bloodweb.

Players using a killer or a survivor that they have any level of prestige with will earn even more Frightful Flan. The page is likely to feature a Frightful Flan that can be bought with Bloodpoints.

Players should buy every Frightful Flan they can get their hands on. Although it will cost a fair amount of points, players will be rewarded with much more after using them in the game.

What does the Frightful Flan do in Dead by Daylight?

The Frightful Flan increases the payout of Bloodpoints with every event. It is a consumable offering and can only be used once, but it lasts for the entire match.

The Frightful Flan increases Bloodpoints by 106% for all survivors and the killer in the Trial. This is a dramatic increase that will help every player in the encounter and it will vastly outpace the Bloodpoints spent on earning them.

In the game, there are five players in a match, and each can use a Frightful Flan. Additionally, the benefits stack, so one match with five Frightful Flans active will pay out 530% Bloodpoints.

This massive amount of Bloodpoints could give every match a significant impact on the Bloodweb. As a result, players will greatly benefit from using every Frightful Flan they can get their hands on.

The only time it isn't worth it to use a Frightful Flan is in matches with unfilled roles. A couple of missing survivors could reduce the flan's effectiveness and make it less valuable. Every time players enter a full five-person match, it is worth it to use the flan.

Players who already have a ton of high-level characters in Dead by Daylight will have no trouble buying Frightful Flan from the Bloodweb. To get started, players need to spend a few Bloodpoints to earn a massive payout and then use it to earn even more.

The Anniversary event will end on June 30, 2022, so players should move fast to earn all the Bloodpoints they can. Dead by Daylight is making this anniversary a big one for its players.

